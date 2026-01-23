Author George W. Vigil’s New Book, "A Sirius Affaire: Part 1 Soliloquy of the Damned and Part 2 Riot Level," Follows the Ongoing Fight to Save the Planet of Sirius 4

Recent release “A Sirius Affaire: Part 1 Soliloquy of the Damned and Part 2 Riot Level” from Page Publishing author George W. Vigil is a two part epic that centers around the planet of Sirius 4, where Seth Mitor, a man marked for death, exposes the corruption of the world’s government. Meanwhile, the Supreme Banker threatens to destroy the planet after his apprentice decides to save Seth.