Author George W. Vigil’s New Book, "A Sirius Affaire: Part 1 Soliloquy of the Damned and Part 2 Riot Level," Follows the Ongoing Fight to Save the Planet of Sirius 4
Recent release “A Sirius Affaire: Part 1 Soliloquy of the Damned and Part 2 Riot Level” from Page Publishing author George W. Vigil is a two part epic that centers around the planet of Sirius 4, where Seth Mitor, a man marked for death, exposes the corruption of the world’s government. Meanwhile, the Supreme Banker threatens to destroy the planet after his apprentice decides to save Seth.
Spokane, WA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- George W. Vigil, a hard worker and devoted husband, has completed his new book “A Sirius Affaire: Part 1 Soliloquy of the Damned and Part 2 Riot Level”: a compelling novel that takes place on the fictional world of Sirius 4, where one man who is to be executed is saved by a mysterious woman and begins spreading the truth about the planet’s governing body.
Vigil shares, “‘A Sirius Affaire Part 1: Soliloquy of the Dammed’ is a self-described account by a young gullible Siriun, Seth Mitor, technically trained with the exact requirements necessary to be set up for his own destruction by a comely but venal enchantress, Lilia Olokof, a powerful eighteen-year-old member of the Olokof Royalty Family. Being doomed from the beginning, Seth Mitor describes the sordid and corrupt activities of the Four Families, the government on Sirius 4.
“‘A Sirius Affaire Part 2: Riot Level’. Meet Bart Mort, the Supreme Banker, with his precious Banker’s Bible always at hand, keeping society one step from total destruction so as to maximize profits. His protégée, young Lilia Olokof, decides to betray the Supreme Banker and save Seth Mitor from assassination. This is unforgivable to the Supreme Banker, who decides to reduce Sirius 4 to rubble.”
Published by Page Publishing, George W. Vigil’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Seth’s mission to join the fight and save his planet from corruption and destruction. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world building, “A Sirius Affaire” will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Sirius Affaire: Part 1 Soliloquy of the Damned and Part 2 Riot Level” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
