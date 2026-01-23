Author John Pavleje’s New Book, “Turn Employees Into Teams Managers Into Leaders,” Provides Tools for Leaders to Improve Their Skills and Drive Employees to Success

Recent release “Turn Employees Into Teams Managers Into Leaders” from Page Publishing author John Pavleje is an enlightening guide containing over fifty years of leadership experience that offers best practices and solutions to help both new and seasoned leaders hone their skills and build a healthy business environment that drives success and motivates employees.