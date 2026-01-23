Author John Pavleje’s New Book, “Turn Employees Into Teams Managers Into Leaders,” Provides Tools for Leaders to Improve Their Skills and Drive Employees to Success
Recent release “Turn Employees Into Teams Managers Into Leaders” from Page Publishing author John Pavleje is an enlightening guide containing over fifty years of leadership experience that offers best practices and solutions to help both new and seasoned leaders hone their skills and build a healthy business environment that drives success and motivates employees.
Spring Hill, TN, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Pavleje, who has more than fifty years of leadership, management, and customer-service experience working in six industries, nine companies, and consulting with small businesses, has completed his new book “Turn Employees Into Teams Managers Into Leaders”: a collection of leadership best practices compiled from the author’s career to help leaders build a successful team environment in any field or industry.
At just nineteen years old, author John Pavleje was one of the youngest general managers with a national fast-food restaurant chain. He further developed his leadership skills at multiple locations of a Fortune 500 company in the printing industry, where he helped improve existing operations, was instrumental in the opening of two new plant locations, and as plant manager in a new location, improved net revenue from 11.86% to 53.04%. In the next three career opportunities, he helped a market research company improve operations and profit/loss reporting, a furniture manufacturer improve work flow, and an insurance company start-up a new division offering voluntary insurance plans. As a consultant, he has worked with companies to enhance their success in leadership, customer service, employee retention, and employee performance. The author’s ability to build an environment that empowers employees to reach for and attain their full potential while he coaches his management team to become strong leaders within this empowered workforce is his formula for leadership success.
“The goal of every leader: Build an environment in your organization where people will accomplish what you want them to accomplish, when you want it accomplished, in the way you want it accomplished, whether you’re standing there watching them or not,” writes Pavleje. “This book is a fifty-year collection of best practices with over fifty tips that can help make that a reality for you.
“If you are an experienced leader and just need some new ideas on how to turn employees into teams and managers into leaders, read through the material and choose the tips that best fit your leadership style.
“If you are new to leadership, you can use the tips as a step-by-step guide on how to build an environment that will breed success for you.
“Throughout my career, I had the good fortune to work with and observe successful leaders and was able to analyze what made them that way. Whether it was the leader I reported to, the other managers in our team, or managers that reported to me, I was always able to glean at least one idea that helped me enhance my leadership style.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Pavleje’s engaging guide will help leaders develop a work environment where employees can thrive and teams can succeed. Whether readers are a brand-new manager or a seasoned leadership professional, “Turn Employees Into Teams Managers Into Leaders” is a powerful resource that will provide the tools one needs to build up their team for long-term success.
