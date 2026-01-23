Author Dominick Catterson’s New Book, "Dane Holly: Lionheart," is a Compelling Story of a Veteran Who is Tasked with a Dangerous Journey to Find the Heart of Avalonia
Recent release “Dane Holly: Lionheart” from Page Publishing author Dominick Catterson is a riveting novel that centers around Dane Holly, a veteran whose life is forever changed when he is called upon to retrieve the legendary Heart of Avalonia. Through this dangerous quest, Dane is forced to confront his past and discover the strength within to overcome dark forces both internal and external.
Beaufort, SC, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dominick Catterson, a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Dane Holly: Lionheart”: a thrilling tale that follows a veteran who must set out on a dangerous quest to find a gem of incredible power.
“In the quiet town of Bunkerton, haunted veteran Dane Holly wrestles with the demons of his past,” writes Catterson. “But when the mythical watcher of Nordiak, Nordan, calls upon him, Dane’s life takes an unexpected turn. Tasked with retrieving the legendary Heart of Avalonia, a gem of immense power and significance, he embarks on a perilous journey.
“As shadowy forces gather and an ancient evil stirs, Dane must confront not only the external dangers threatening Nordiak but also the fractures within his own soul. Along the way, he’ll forge unlikely friendships, uncover the true depths of his own courage, and discover a love strong enough to shatter the darkness.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dominick Catterson’s enthralling novel is an epic tale of adventure, resilience, and redemption that proves how oftentimes the hardest battles are the ones fought from within.
