Author Dominick Catterson’s New Book, "Dane Holly: Lionheart," is a Compelling Story of a Veteran Who is Tasked with a Dangerous Journey to Find the Heart of Avalonia

Recent release “Dane Holly: Lionheart” from Page Publishing author Dominick Catterson is a riveting novel that centers around Dane Holly, a veteran whose life is forever changed when he is called upon to retrieve the legendary Heart of Avalonia. Through this dangerous quest, Dane is forced to confront his past and discover the strength within to overcome dark forces both internal and external.