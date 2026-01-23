Author N.C. Jones’s New Book, “The Hunt Is On,” is a Spellbinding Novel That Follows the Aftermath of a Terrifying Plane Crash
Recent release “The Hunt Is On” from Page Publishing author N.C. Jones is a suspenseful and unpredictable novel that takes readers through one group’s journey home after surviving a plane crash.
Paragon, IN, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- N.C. Jones, who has lived in Indiana all her life, has completed her new book, “The Hunt Is On”: an engrossing novel that introduces Captain Lloyd Patterson, who is trying to control the plane as it plunges downward. The plane en route to Chicago, Illinois, is carrying employees of B & B enterprises. Edward Thomas and Peter Conway were just two of the many employees on board. Elizabeth, the eight-month pregnant wife of Edward, had decided to join her husband on the trip. They are on their way home from a sales conference in Miami.
Lloyd safely lands the plane deep in the hills of Tennessee. With only two casualties and the injured pilot, the survivors care for themselves.
Chase Callahan and Mike Grimes had been hired for a special hunt on private property in Tennessee. Interrupted by an explosion, the hunters stop their hunt to search for the cause. They find a plane crash. After learning of the survivors, they continue the search.
Finding shelter with water close by, the survivors prepare to move. Soon after organizing their new home, Elizabeth goes into labor. She gives birth to a son. Lizzy and little Charley are thriving. Several of the men improvised on what was needed for a baby. One man cuts up shirts to make diapers. Another takes an old filing cabinet drawer and makes a bed. Lloyd ties knots in one of his shirts to make a toy. They all become closer.
Stan and Joe, Ted and James, Ed and Lizzy, with Pete, and Lloyd become a family. They learn to hunt and provide food for themselves.
Finding the group, Chase and Mike make plans to help them get home. The barn catches fire. Items are destroyed. These are just a few of the disturbances that start to happen around camp: deaths and missing people, just when the two strangers joined the group. Are they the cause? Will Lizzy and her family survive? Who is the hunter? Who or what is being hunted?
Author N.C. Jones enjoys reading and writing short stories, as well as spending time with her family, especially spoiling her grandkids. She and her husband love to travel through Indiana and the surrounding states on their Harley. She is the author of “Day by Day.”
Jones writes, “Ed bumped into Elizabeth as she was coming down the steps of the courthouse. She was an advocate for abused women. Fighting for their rights was her specialty. As she was reviewing her notes on her case, she and Ed collided on the walkway. Papers went flying in all directions; Ed, apologetic, dropped to his knees to gather the windblown papers. As he rose to his feet and was about to hand them over, their eyes met. It was love at first sight. In his eyes, Ed had never seen a more beautiful woman than her. Her red hair up in a bun on the top of her head, wearing large oval glasses over her eyes, dressed in a tailored black suit, she looked very professional.”
Published by Page Publishing, N.C. Jones’s electrifying tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this magnificent work can purchase “The Hunt Is On” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
