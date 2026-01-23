Author Grace Nzerue’s New Book, "Matilda," is a Mesmerizing Novel About Love, Infidelity, and Broken Trust About a Couple Whose Love Story Changes Over Time
Recent release “Matilda” from Page Publishing author Grace Nzerue introduces Matilda, a beautiful and naïve young woman who accidentally meets and eventually marries a young, vibrant, and wealthy Abuja big boy.
New York, NY, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Grace Nzerue, a lifelong reader and cofounder of a reading club dedicated to building community through stories, has completed her new book, “Matilda”: a gripping and potent novel that follows Matilda on a tumultuous journey.
At first, it appears as though Matilda’s wishes are granted and her life is sorted, until events start to unfold, and she is turned from a happy trophy wife to a sad and nagging mother of two children. Her heartache seems like it has no end until her husband’s side chick is rumored to be down with the HIV scourge. Then their love and marriage are put under the toughest strain possible.
Author Grace Nzerue’s love for books began in childhood and has shaped the way she sees the world, fueling her passion for storytelling. “Matilda” is her debut novel, the first in a growing collection of works where she explores characters, relationships, and the everyday choices that define us. She looks forward to sharing many more stories with readers in the years ahead.
Nzerue writes, “’What is wrong with you, my friend? Why are you making something so trivial sound like an abomination? he thundered as he sat to remove his Prada shoes, one of my favorite among his shoe collection. He wore them most often because I like them. That night, however, my love for his shoes was no promise he would be spared from my wrath. Deciding to take it cool and see if I could get him to tell me the truth, I leaned on the room door, with no immediate intentions of moving. Still hours before morning, we had all the time in the world to trash things out.”
Published by Page Publishing, Grace Nzerue’s impactful tale invites readers to discover whether Matilda and her husband will come out of this unscarred.
Readers who wish to experience this distinctive work can purchase “Matilda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
