Author Richard Symes’s New Book, "Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Family of Monkeys Who Have Learned How to Act Like Humans

Recent release “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3” from Page Publishing author Richard Symes is a riveting tale that centers around a community of monkeys who, after being experimented on, learned how to behave like humans and formed their own family called Monkey Du2. As the Monkey Du2 family learns how to navigate their lives, they’ll learn valuable life lessons along the way.