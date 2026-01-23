Author Richard Symes’s New Book, "Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3," is a Captivating Story That Follows a Family of Monkeys Who Have Learned How to Act Like Humans
Recent release “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3” from Page Publishing author Richard Symes is a riveting tale that centers around a community of monkeys who, after being experimented on, learned how to behave like humans and formed their own family called Monkey Du2. As the Monkey Du2 family learns how to navigate their lives, they’ll learn valuable life lessons along the way.
Riverview, FL, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Symes, a native of Jamaica who holds a BA in media arts and animation from Art Institute of Tampa, has completed his new book, “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3”: a charming tale that follows a group of monkeys who learn to act like humans and form their own special family.
“Monkey Du2 is based on a set of monkeys that learned how to act like humans and started imitating the behaviors and the history of humans. The story takes place at a time when the monkeys are in school, mostly doing pranks, getting into trouble, and messing with their siblings,” writes Symes.
“These guys were an experiment in an animal-research laboratory that got canceled by the government in 1989.
“Over the years, Ms. Khrain started a little secret community, and the monkeys developed a family system among themselves. One particular family was special to scientist Ms. Khrain, so she called them Monkey Du2.
“They were called Monkey Du2 because they kept trying to imitate the humans on TV more than the rest. They were also the first group to do everything upright on two feet, and they even spoke like humans.
“Then the rest of monkeys started following them. Thereafter, they were like little hairy humans (talking, walking, dressing, and acting the same) but with different personalities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Symes’s engaging tale will help to teach kids important life lessons as they follow along on the Monkey Du2 family’s journey to learn about the world around them through their own mistakes and challenges. With colorful artwork to help bring Symes’s story to life, “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Monkey Du2 is based on a set of monkeys that learned how to act like humans and started imitating the behaviors and the history of humans. The story takes place at a time when the monkeys are in school, mostly doing pranks, getting into trouble, and messing with their siblings,” writes Symes.
“These guys were an experiment in an animal-research laboratory that got canceled by the government in 1989.
“Over the years, Ms. Khrain started a little secret community, and the monkeys developed a family system among themselves. One particular family was special to scientist Ms. Khrain, so she called them Monkey Du2.
“They were called Monkey Du2 because they kept trying to imitate the humans on TV more than the rest. They were also the first group to do everything upright on two feet, and they even spoke like humans.
“Then the rest of monkeys started following them. Thereafter, they were like little hairy humans (talking, walking, dressing, and acting the same) but with different personalities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Symes’s engaging tale will help to teach kids important life lessons as they follow along on the Monkey Du2 family’s journey to learn about the world around them through their own mistakes and challenges. With colorful artwork to help bring Symes’s story to life, “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3” will resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Monkey Du2: Growing Up Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories