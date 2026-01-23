Author Grace New’s New Book, "Journal of a Medical Doctor," Tells the Compelling Story of Dr. Tao and His Family During a Period of Political Turmoil in China
Recent release “Journal of a Medical Doctor” from Page Publishing author Grace New is a powerful novel that follows Dr. Tao who, along with his family, returns to their homeland of China only to discover that the new regime now only serves themselves rather than the people. Inspired by true events, “Journey of a Medical Doctor” is a stirring tale of resilience in the face of political upheaval.
Longs, SC, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Grace New has completed her new book, “Journal of a Medical Doctor”: a gripping and thought-provoking novel that follows a surgeon and his family who, upon returning to China, find their homeland and life upended as Chairman Mao’s rule begins and the government soon begins serving itself rather than the people.
“In a Chinese epigram, it says that if you spot just a small area of a distinctive pattern on an animal, you would be able to recognize it as a leopard,” writes Grace. “Through Dr. Tao’s life journey, we are shown the inescapable fate of people when a regime changes and its policies are not in favor of the people. Tomorrow is in the hands of the people.”
Published by Page Publishing, Grace New’s potent novel is inspired by the author’s own father, as well as the lived experiences of many others who faced countless hardships and oppression at the hands of a ruthless regime. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Journey of a Medical Doctor” is sure to resonate with readers, serving as a call to action for people to stand up and take back control of their lives and of their nations whenever possible.
