Author Mia Thompson’s New Book, "Magic Book of Fables," is a Middle-Grade Illustrated Anthology That Spins a Series of Enchanting Tales That Teach Without Preaching
Recent release “Magic Book of Fables” from Page Publishing author Mia Thompson transports young readers to a world where magic doesn’t just happen—it’s discovered in the fabric of everyday life.
Brevard, NC, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mia Thompson, a passionate writer and illustrator who has, through life experiences, understood and mastered the art of storytelling, has completed her new book, “Magic Book of Fables”: a captivating collection of beautifully illustrated short stories for middle-grade readers.
From Penny’s thwarted backyard campout to finding courage and friendship, each story cascades into the next, weaving lessons about kindness, bravery, and wisdom with a simplicity that resonates with young readers.
Author Mia Thompson has spent years perfecting her craft and reflecting on her understanding of the human experience. Raising a family, Mia discovered that the most profound lessons come from living, and she could channel this knowledge into her writing. Her journey is a tribute to the power of perseverance, a resilient spirit, and the beauty of learning from the world around her.
Thompson writes, “The old healer, sitting by a warm fire, said, ‘Come sit down and let me tell you a story. I, too, have felt anger for those who have taken so much without regret. But hate devours you from the inside, causing no harm to your enemy. Hate is like drinking poison and wishing your enemy would suffer. I have struggled with these feelings many times. But when I felt that way, I remembered our ancestors’ story of the two wolves.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Mia Thompson’s remarkable collection of stories leaves a lasting impression on young readers. As Penny explores the magic of her new book, she—and every reader—learns that the greatest adventures come from within.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Magic Book of Fables” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
