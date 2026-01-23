Author Shelly Moulton’s New Book, "Winter's Kiss," is a Charming Story That Explores All the Joys and Adventures That Can be Found in the Winter Season
Recent release “Winter's Kiss” from Page Publishing author Shelly Moulton is a captivating tale that follows a young boy’s adventures on a snowy winter day. From making snow angels to sledding, “Winter’s Kiss” is a heartfelt love letter to the fun activities that a flurry of snow can bring in the wintertime.
Colorado Springs, CO, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shelly Moulton, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Winter's Kiss”: a riveting story that explores the fun one can have in the snow on a winter day, highlighting the special activities of the season.
Author Shelly Moulton lives at the foot of the mountains in Colorado, where she works as an RN. Her days off are filled with caring for her grandchildren and finding adventures with them in their own backyard. They love tending their vegetable and flower gardens and also their beehives. Together, they have many joyful moments building sandcastles and playing in the sun.
“‘Winter’s Kiss’ is one story in a series of four about the beauty and adventure that comes with the seasons,” writes Moulton. “It is full of sweet rhymes that will stay in your heart and trigger the fond memories of many of the joys winter can bring.”
Published by Page Publishing, Shelly Moulton’s engaging tale will inspire readers of all ages to embrace the beauty and joys of winter, encouraging them to dive into the fun of the snow and appreciate the cold weather of the season.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Winter's Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
