Author Shelly Moulton’s New Book, "Winter's Kiss," is a Charming Story That Explores All the Joys and Adventures That Can be Found in the Winter Season

Recent release “Winter's Kiss” from Page Publishing author Shelly Moulton is a captivating tale that follows a young boy’s adventures on a snowy winter day. From making snow angels to sledding, “Winter’s Kiss” is a heartfelt love letter to the fun activities that a flurry of snow can bring in the wintertime.