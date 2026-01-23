Author Joseph Faiella-Tommasino, PA-C, PhD, FACC’s New Book, “Leadership Lessons My Father Taught Me: Part 1,” Shares the Author’s Key Leadership Principles
Recent release “Leadership Lessons My Father Taught Me: Part 1” from Page Publishing author Joseph Faiella-Tommasino, PA-C, PhD, FACC is an engaging series of key leadership principles drawn from the author’s personal, professional, and military experiences. Through sharing his writings, Dr. Faiella-Tommasino aims to inspire readers by pinpointing the tools needed to become effective leaders.
Shoreham, NY, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Faiella-Tommasino, PA-C, PhD, FACC, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served for thirty-four years in both active and reserve roles in the military, has completed his new book, “Leadership Lessons My Father Taught Me: Part 1”: a series of leadership principles and tools gleaned from the author’s own experiences that will help readers achieve success and personal growth in all aspects of their lives.
After his initial tour in the Army, Joseph Faiella-Tommasino, PA-C, PhD, FACC, was privileged to become a physician's assistant in 1983. In 1998, a year before earning his PhD in health science, he became the fourth director of the Physician Assistant Program at Touro University School of Health Science and began the process of building a well-functioning program designed to prepare students for a challenging career in medicine as a physician assistant. In 2012, he became the chairman and assistant dean of the Department of Physician Assistant Education, overseeing the PA education for the entire New York Division, with a program in Manhattan and two programs in Long Island. In 2018, he was promoted to be the vice president in charge of the physician assistant's new program development and operations in the United States and, today, the author has six programs under his direction and two more in development.
“This book basically talks about many key leadership principles that are directly from the lessons I have learned as an individual, a leader, and an officer in the military,” shares Dr. Faiella-Tommasino.
“The goal is to inspire individuals no matter where you start in life, no matter where you are from, or no matter who you are! Success is always achievable, especially if you believe and have the courage to grow. I hope that this book helps paint that picture and points out many of the key tools needed to become an effective leader.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Faiella-Tommasino, PA-C, PhD, FACC’s riveting series emphasizes the importance of effective leadership as a path towards success, aiming to inspire and uplift readers from all backgrounds to truly believe in themselves every step of the way.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Leadership Lessons My Father Taught Me: Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
