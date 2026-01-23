Author Jason Michael Eitner, EdD’s New Book, “The Schoolhouse Stand,” is a Compelling Read That Calls for a Return to Conservative Principles in Public Education

Recent release “The Schoolhouse Stand: A Conservative Call for Educational Change” from Page Publishing author Jason Michael Eitner, EdD is an enlightening discussion which speaks on the issues facing modern public education in America, while advocating for a shift back towards conservative principles to restore trust in the nation’s education system.