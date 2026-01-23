Author Jason Michael Eitner, EdD’s New Book, “The Schoolhouse Stand,” is a Compelling Read That Calls for a Return to Conservative Principles in Public Education
Recent release “The Schoolhouse Stand: A Conservative Call for Educational Change” from Page Publishing author Jason Michael Eitner, EdD is an enlightening discussion which speaks on the issues facing modern public education in America, while advocating for a shift back towards conservative principles to restore trust in the nation’s education system.
Mt. Laurel, NJ, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jason Michael Eitner, EdD, a loving husband and father as well as a dedicated educator, has completed his new book, “The Schoolhouse Stand: A Conservative Call for Educational Change”: a thought-provoking look at how modern politics have shifted American public education in a disastrous direction, and how a return to conservative principles, such as accountability, fiscal discipline, and respect for tradition can help to mend the issues that have arisen.
Since 2001, Dr. Jason Michael Eitner has been a driving force in the PK-12 education space, championing innovation and improvement across classrooms, schools, and entire districts. With a passion for leadership and systems improvement, Jay quickly rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the youngest superintendent in New Jersey at age thirty-two. Dr. Eitner is widely recognized for his ability to bring emotional intelligence, strategic thinking, and data-informed decision-making into the education space. In 2015, he was honored as the BAMMY National Superintendent of the Year for his transformative leadership and contributions.
“Public education in America has lost its way—trading academic rigor and shared civic purpose for political agendas, bureaucratic bloat, and the erosion of family authority,” writes Dr. Eitner. “Once the engine of opportunity and national pride, too many schools now prioritize ideology over instruction, feelings over facts, and compliance over character. This book calls for a bold return to conservative principles—accountability, parental rights, fiscal discipline, respect for tradition, and merit-based achievement—to restore excellence and trust. It’s a roadmap for putting parents back in charge, holding schools to the highest standards, and ensuring that the next generation inherits not just knowledge but the values and virtues necessary to keep America strong.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Michael Eitner, EdD’s engaging series is for educators and parents alike, offering them the resources they need to work towards repairing the damage done to school systems across the nation. Based upon the author’s own professional experiences in education, “The Schoolhouse Stand” will reveal the steps needed to help rebuild public education while allowing parents to take a greater role in the education of their children.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase “The Schoolhouse Stand: A Conservative Call for Educational Change” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
