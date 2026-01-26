Author Robert E. Pace’s New Book, "Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man," Explores the Author’s Journey and Struggles with Mental Illness
Recent release “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man” from Page Publishing author Robert E. Pace is a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s experiences, trials, and struggles with mental illness. Deeply personal and candid, Pace’s memoir offers readers a first-person account of living with paranoid schizophrenia.
Cleveland, OH, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert E. Pace, who has been engineering and producing artists all across the USA and can be found on YouTube under the channel name Burgamouth Studios, has completed his new book, “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man”: a gripping series of events and illusions the author had dealt with through his life, displaying his struggles with paranoid schizophrenic thinking.
Pace begins his memoir, “This volume picks up from volume 1, when I had left the city of Columbus directly after pulling a gun on the door of the person’s momma’s house who stole my apartment belongings.
“After waking up about 11:15 a.m., my father comes up the steps. He comes by my bedroom going into the bathroom. I get up to start to make my bed. I didn’t want to seem as a lazy bum. I was upset though. I just lost all my music I had saved since I was a child. All those tapes, old-school tapes and newer CDs that I had collected and were known for. I had been chasing a dream of collecting every tape or piece of music ever made, and I was doing it. After every paycheck from my high school job, I would go to the city record store and buy two to four cassette tapes, mainly who had just come out that week. I lost my Social Security card and other important papers on how to get a new one. I didn’t care that I just got kicked out of college for bad grades that semester or for disciplinary behavior means. I was upset that a local had broken into my place and stole my stuff and decided to disperse it for sale to others on that street and that my chest of music was gone. All them tapes, I kept thinking.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert E. Pace’s enthralling tale will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled with a mental illness, as well as those seeking to better understand loved ones living with paranoid schizophrenia. Emotionally stirring and thought-provoking, “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Pace begins his memoir, “This volume picks up from volume 1, when I had left the city of Columbus directly after pulling a gun on the door of the person’s momma’s house who stole my apartment belongings.
“After waking up about 11:15 a.m., my father comes up the steps. He comes by my bedroom going into the bathroom. I get up to start to make my bed. I didn’t want to seem as a lazy bum. I was upset though. I just lost all my music I had saved since I was a child. All those tapes, old-school tapes and newer CDs that I had collected and were known for. I had been chasing a dream of collecting every tape or piece of music ever made, and I was doing it. After every paycheck from my high school job, I would go to the city record store and buy two to four cassette tapes, mainly who had just come out that week. I lost my Social Security card and other important papers on how to get a new one. I didn’t care that I just got kicked out of college for bad grades that semester or for disciplinary behavior means. I was upset that a local had broken into my place and stole my stuff and decided to disperse it for sale to others on that street and that my chest of music was gone. All them tapes, I kept thinking.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert E. Pace’s enthralling tale will resonate with anyone who has ever struggled with a mental illness, as well as those seeking to better understand loved ones living with paranoid schizophrenia. Emotionally stirring and thought-provoking, “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories