Author Robert E. Pace’s New Book, "Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man," Explores the Author’s Journey and Struggles with Mental Illness

Recent release “Chillin in a Straightcoat: Based on the Travels of a Mad Man” from Page Publishing author Robert E. Pace is a stirring autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s experiences, trials, and struggles with mental illness. Deeply personal and candid, Pace’s memoir offers readers a first-person account of living with paranoid schizophrenia.