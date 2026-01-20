P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Names Salon D’Amore as Top Hair Salon for 2025
Deer Park, NY, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine has officially named Salon D’Amore as the Top Hair Salon for 2025, recognizing the salon’s commitment to artistry, service, and empowerment within the beauty industry.
Salon D’Amore, located at 857 Long Island Ave. in Deer Park, NY, is led by owner Dorothea D’Amore, a highly respected professional with over 30 years of experience in beauty and wellness. Dorothea is a master stylist, master colorist, and makeup artist renowned for her expertise in haircuts, hair color, formal styling, and makeup. Her dedication to making people feel beautiful has earned her a loyal following and, previously, a feature in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine for her leadership and craft.
Her talented team at Salon D’Amore includes:
· Ray Kelly, Master Stylist/Master Colorist: With over 10 years of experience, Ray specializes in colored and blonde hair. He’s known for his creative approach and his unique appreciation of the beauty in imperfections.
· Jackie Abramo, Junior Stylist/Makeup Artist: Jackie is passionate about helping clients feel beautiful and confident through her creativity. She began her career at Salon D’Amore and has developed strong expertise in products, techniques, and client education.
· Shailyn, Stylist/Colorist: Shailyn’s true passion is making people feel beautiful and confident. She is dedicated to bringing out the natural beauty in every client and ensuring they leave the salon feeling renewed.
Clients often praise the welcoming and friendly environment at Salon D’Amore. The staff’s expertise and personalized approach to service have made the salon a favorite destination for those seeking modern haircuts, vibrant color treatments, Brazilian blowouts, extensions, and event styling.
P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is renowned for recognizing outstanding women and businesses who exemplify excellence and empowerment. Salon D’Amore’s selection as Top Hair Salon for 2025 underscores its reputation for quality, innovation, and community involvement.
For more information about Salon D’Amore visit salondamoreny.com or to book an appointment call (631) 940-1916.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/](https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
