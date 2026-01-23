Author Jim Naccarato’s New Book, "What Remains," is a Powerful Story That Centers Around One Man’s Reflections of His Life’s Journey and His Family’s Past

Recent release “What Remains” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jim Naccarato is a stirring family drama told from the perspective of the family’s aging patriarch, Russ. As he reflects back on his past mistakes, Russ attempts to make sense of not only his own life but his family’s standing and the challenges and triumphs they have endured.