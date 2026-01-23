Author Jim Naccarato’s New Book, "What Remains," is a Powerful Story That Centers Around One Man’s Reflections of His Life’s Journey and His Family’s Past
Recent release “What Remains” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jim Naccarato is a stirring family drama told from the perspective of the family’s aging patriarch, Russ. As he reflects back on his past mistakes, Russ attempts to make sense of not only his own life but his family’s standing and the challenges and triumphs they have endured.
Jacksonville, FL, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Naccarato, an elementary school teacher of thirty years who currently lives in Florida with his wife, children, and dogs, has completed his new book, “What Remains”: a compelling novel that explores a family’s challenges, struggles, and triumphs through a patriarch’s eyes. Learn more about Jim and his writing at www.jimnaccarato.com.
“Life can move faster than any summer vacation when you are not paying attention to it,” writes Naccarato. “As Russ sat back, running his hands through the last remaining strands of hair, he knew his time was not far off. Regret of a life misspent filled with missed opportunities has led him to this point, now, to discover what remains in his wasted life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jim Naccarato’s riveting tale is a poignant story of regret and reflection that will captivate readers with each turn of the page. Emotionally resonant and character-driven, “What Remains” weaves an unforgettable story that will keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What Remains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Life can move faster than any summer vacation when you are not paying attention to it,” writes Naccarato. “As Russ sat back, running his hands through the last remaining strands of hair, he knew his time was not far off. Regret of a life misspent filled with missed opportunities has led him to this point, now, to discover what remains in his wasted life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jim Naccarato’s riveting tale is a poignant story of regret and reflection that will captivate readers with each turn of the page. Emotionally resonant and character-driven, “What Remains” weaves an unforgettable story that will keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What Remains” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories