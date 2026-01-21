NautiCurl Launches Redesigned Website and Expands Premium Boating and Lake Gear
White Bear Twp., MN, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NautiCurl, a leading brand for boating and lake lifestyle enthusiasts, announces the launch of its fully redesigned website and an expanded collection of high-quality boating and lake products. Since 2016, NautiCurl has specialized in durable, innovative, and stylish products that protect boats, enhance wakesurfing, and elevate lake life.
The new NautiCurl.com delivers a faster, more intuitive online shopping experience, making it easy for boaters, wakesurfers, and lake lovers to find the right gear. The website features improved navigation, mobile-friendly design, and detailed product pages that highlight the durability, performance, and quality of NautiCurl’s offerings.
Alongside the website refresh, NautiCurl has expanded its product line to meet the growing needs of the boating community, including:
Boat Fenders and Bumpers – Protect boats from docks and impact damage with durable, easy-to-use fenders.
Wake Shapers – Innovative tools for creating the perfect wakesurf experience for beginners and pros alike.
LED Dock Lights – Long-lasting, energy-efficient lights that illuminate docks and waterfront areas, increasing safety and ambiance.
Dock Lines and Ropes – Flexible, strong, and reliable lines designed to secure boats in all conditions.
NautiCurl also offers a full range of lake lifestyle products, including inflatable swim mats, boat cleaning and detailing supplies, and other essential accessories, allowing enthusiasts to enjoy a full day on the water with confidence and style.
“NautiCurl is committed to making every lake day safer and more enjoyable,” said Jon Chase, co-founder of NautiCurl. “The website relaunch and product expansion reflect our dedication to quality, innovation, and providing the best boating and lake gear for our customers.”
The redesigned website allows shoppers to quickly browse collections, read in-depth product details, and explore the full line of boat fenders, wake shapers, dock lights, and accessories. With a focus on durability, functionality, and aesthetics, NautiCurl products are built to withstand the demands of boating and lake activities while keeping users safe and entertained.
As lake and boating activities continue to grow in popularity across the U.S., NautiCurl remains a trusted source for premium gear designed to enhance the boating and lake experience. The website relaunch and product expansion reinforce NautiCurl’s mission to make every moment on the water effortless, fun, and secure.
Visit www.NautiCurl.com to explore the new website and discover the expanded line of boating and lake lifestyle products. For more information about NautiCurl and its full range of products, please visit the official site.
About NautiCurl
Founded in 2016, NautiCurl is a premier boating and lake lifestyle brand. NautiCurl offers boat fenders, wake shapers, LED dock lights, dock lines, and a range of accessories designed to protect boats, enhance wakesurfing, and elevate every day spent on the water. Combining durability, style, and innovation, NautiCurl helps lake enthusiasts make the most of life on the water.
Contact
Jon Chase
651-357-3523
https://nauticurl.com/
