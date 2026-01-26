Author Mary Ruth Clough’s New Book, "My Outdoor Affairs," is a Riveting Collection of Stories That Chronicle the Author’s Incredible and True Outdoor Adventures
Recent release "My Outdoor Affairs: Some Funny, Some Surprising, and Some Amazing True Stories of My Outdoor Adventures" from Newman Springs Publishing author Mary Ruth Clough is a riveting collection of true stories based on the author’s outdoor experiences in national forests, parks, a summer camp, and an outdoor school.
Evanston, WY, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mary Ruth Clough, who graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management and attained her master’s degree from Northern Arizona University, has completed her new book, "My Outdoor Affairs: Some Funny, Some Surprising, and Some Amazing True Stories of My Outdoor Adventures": chronicles the author’s numerous outdoor adventures that have come to define her life’s journey.
“These are, honest to goodness, true stories of my outdoor experiences in National Forests and Parks, private land, a summer camp, and an outdoor school,” shares Clough. “I have always loved the outdoors as almost all of us do.
“I think that being out in nature is something we all need. It does a person’s soul good. It almost always makes for interesting stories too!
“I hope you enjoy reading this book as much as I enjoyed living and writing it!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Ruth Clough’s engaging series will captivate readers, inviting them to journey along as the author reflects on these outdoor adventures and the incredible freedom and excitement each one brought to her. Expertly paced and heartfelt, “My Outdoor Affairs” serves as not only an autobiographical account but a love letter to nature and a tribute to fellow outdoor thrill seekers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "My Outdoor Affairs: Some Funny, Some Surprising, and Some Amazing True Stories of My Outdoor Adventures" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
