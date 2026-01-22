Emily Krippner’s New Book, "Alderwood," Follows a Young Woman Whose Enrollment at Alderwood University Begins to Bring Up Questions About Her Family’s Mysterious Past
Stewart, MN, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Emily Krippner, a native of Minnesota who has a lifelong passion for reading and storytelling, has completed her most recent book, “Alderwood”: a compelling novel that centers around a young woman who, finally able to break free from her step family, begins attending Alderwood University, only to find out things there are not quite what she imagined they would be.
Krippner shares, “Eden Benim never thought she’d get to call Alderwood University home. Ten years after her father’s death, she finds herself locked in the estate she once loved, serving her evil stepmother and two abusive stepsisters, kept away from the only real family she had ever known. The happy memories of her past are lost to her, foggy and hard to reach.
“When, by all miracles, she’s allowed at Alderwood University, those memories start to tug back. Who are these teachers who seemed so close to her parents? What secrets are they keeping from her? Especially her estranged godfather, the school’s own headmaster. And who is this boy who can bully everyone restlessly yet exhibit so much kindness? Why won’t he stop pursuing her despite her rejections? And why doesn’t she hate him? Why can’t she keep him out of her head?
“With memories of her past unraveling and the leash she has tying her to her stepfamily, will this boy be able to help her make sense of it all? Will her new unlikely friendships keep her from drowning in the fog, or will the shadows that have been chasing her since childhood finally consume her?”
Published by Fulton Books, Emily Krippner’s book is a riveting tale brimming with twists and turns that will shock readers with each turn of the page as they follow Eden’s journey to uncover her past and her family’s tie to Alderwood. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Alderwood” delivers a thrilling story that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Alderwood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Krippner shares, “Eden Benim never thought she’d get to call Alderwood University home. Ten years after her father’s death, she finds herself locked in the estate she once loved, serving her evil stepmother and two abusive stepsisters, kept away from the only real family she had ever known. The happy memories of her past are lost to her, foggy and hard to reach.
“When, by all miracles, she’s allowed at Alderwood University, those memories start to tug back. Who are these teachers who seemed so close to her parents? What secrets are they keeping from her? Especially her estranged godfather, the school’s own headmaster. And who is this boy who can bully everyone restlessly yet exhibit so much kindness? Why won’t he stop pursuing her despite her rejections? And why doesn’t she hate him? Why can’t she keep him out of her head?
“With memories of her past unraveling and the leash she has tying her to her stepfamily, will this boy be able to help her make sense of it all? Will her new unlikely friendships keep her from drowning in the fog, or will the shadows that have been chasing her since childhood finally consume her?”
Published by Fulton Books, Emily Krippner’s book is a riveting tale brimming with twists and turns that will shock readers with each turn of the page as they follow Eden’s journey to uncover her past and her family’s tie to Alderwood. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Alderwood” delivers a thrilling story that will leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Alderwood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories