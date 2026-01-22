Linda Burnham Schwarz’s New Book, "The Adventures of Gus," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Cat Named Gus as He Makes All Sorts of New and Unique Friends
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda Burnham Schwarz, a loving mother and grandmother, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Gus”: a heartfelt tale that centers around Gus, a cat who moves from Maine to Cancun, Mexico, and discovers a valuable lesson about friendship and making a home no matter where one lives.
“My cat, Gus, has big golden eyes and fur the color of red chili peppers,” writes Schwarz. “He was born on a farm in Maine, and now we live in a little house on the beach in Cancun, Mexico. Gus made a lot of new friends when he moved to Cancun. An old cat named China lives here and shares her food bowl. She has shown Gus where the best napping places are. Sasha, a big Mexican street dog, is fierce and guards the house but is always gentle with Gus when they play together. His new friends include a beautiful tropical bird that comes to visit in the mornings on the balcony of the little house and a lonesome and brave land crab hiding in the garden.”
“All of Gus’s new friends like him because he is a good friend. When Gus left the farm in Maine and moved to the beach in Mexico, he learned something very important: No matter where you live, when you love and are loved, and you are a friend and have friends, it will always be home.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Burnham Schwarz’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Gus’s many adventures and the mischief he often gets up to. With colorful artwork to help bring Schwarz’s story to life, “The Adventures of Gus” is certain to become a beloved addition to any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Adventures of Gus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
