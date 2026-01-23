James Alexandre’s New Book, "I Always Tell the Truth, Even When I Lie," Follows the Author’s Turn Towards Drug Trafficking and His Eventual Path Towards Redemption
Albuquerque, NM, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James Alexandre, a native of Long Island, New York, and a former professional polo player, has completed his most recent book, “I Always Tell the Truth, Even When I Lie”: a stunning tale of redemption that follows the author’s journey from being a renown polo player to building a successful business, only to lose it all and turn towards drug trafficking to make a living following the 1980s economic crash.
“From international Polo champion to multimillionaire entrepreneur, my journey seemed unstoppable—until a motorcycle accident changed everything,” writes Alexandre. “After building a renowned apparel empire, the 1980s recession led to my downfall, pushing me into the shadows of the drug trade. Partnering with powerful politicians, I became one of the largest cocaine dealers, orchestrating massive shipments to the U.S.”
“This is my untold story of triumph, betrayal, and redemption. The rest of my story lies within these pages.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Alexandre’s book is a stunning tale of success, crime, and recovery that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s struggles that lead him down a dark and dangerous path. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I Always Tell the Truth, Even When I Lie” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “I Always Tell the Truth, Even When I Lie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“From international Polo champion to multimillionaire entrepreneur, my journey seemed unstoppable—until a motorcycle accident changed everything,” writes Alexandre. “After building a renowned apparel empire, the 1980s recession led to my downfall, pushing me into the shadows of the drug trade. Partnering with powerful politicians, I became one of the largest cocaine dealers, orchestrating massive shipments to the U.S.”
“This is my untold story of triumph, betrayal, and redemption. The rest of my story lies within these pages.”
Published by Fulton Books, James Alexandre’s book is a stunning tale of success, crime, and recovery that will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow the author’s struggles that lead him down a dark and dangerous path. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “I Always Tell the Truth, Even When I Lie” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “I Always Tell the Truth, Even When I Lie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories