Mystic Dawn’s New Book, "Bears Kitten: Devils Rejects MC," is a Compelling Novel That Weaves a Thrilling Romance Set Against the Backdrop of a Motorcycle Club
New York, NY, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mystic Dawn, a US Navy veteran, loving wife, and a proud mom of three, has completed her most recent book, “Bears Kitten: Devils Rejects MC”: a stirring tale that centers around Katia and Bear who find each other drawn close together by an unstoppable connection between them.
In “Bears Kitten: Devils Rejects MC,” readers are introduced to Katia who, after awakening from a coma, finds herself on the run from her dangerous fiancé. With the help of one of her best friends she meets Bear, a member of the Devil’s Rejects, and the two soon become inseparable. But as danger moves in, Bear will have to step up and protect Katia or risk losing her all over again.
Published by Fulton Books, Mystic Dawn’s book will transport readers as the author blends raw emotion with riveting suspense, delivering an action-packed romance with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Bears Kitten: Devils Rejects MC” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Bears Kitten: Devils Rejects MC” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
