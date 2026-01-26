C. A. Smith’s New Book, "Flip of the Coin," is a Thrilling Historical Fiction That Follows the Lives of Immigrants & High Society Alike in the Aftermath of the Civil War
New York, NY, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author C. A. Smith, a lifelong writer and lover of American history and Westerns, has completed her most recent book, “Flip of the Coin”: a compelling historical romance that centers around the lives of various immigrants and society members as they navigate a time of innovation and economic growth in New York City following the Civil War.
“With the war between the states over, the country explodes into a time of great idealism,” writes Smith. “Flip of the coin, innovation, and celebration take hold as exuberating new ideas become vast enterprises in a time of glitter and glamor. Michael and Samantha prosper, taking Gerard’s company beyond the confines of river barges.
“New York becomes a mecca for immigrants from Ireland and Italy as they mesh with the old society of the Vanderbilts, Roosevelts, and Astor’s. Brooklyn becomes a large city as families settle over the bridge to escape the horrid conditions of the city.
“A new police commissioner, Theodore Roosevelt, brings order out of chaos. Tamine Hall is a power to be reckoned with. Officer Patrick Harrigan joins the force, finding his days filled with brief excitement as he arrests prostitutes and felons. Countess Emma DiMartino must live without her maid, finding a home in a tenement with her sister-in-law and their three children. Gina Spinelli, the maid discharged and separated on the dock in New York harbor, is on her own to find lodging, and employment. Bewildered by the noise, the activity around the docks, she meets Peter Hoffman, who is to be a dramatic part of her adjustment to the new world. A cobbler from Calabria must deal with the extortion he tried to escape in the new land. Combine to create a story of how their courage to flip the coin created the greatest power and economy that was the golden age.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. A. Smith’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this stirring, character-driven novel where ordinary people's choices will not only affect their own lives but that of the nation’s future.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Flip of the Coin” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“With the war between the states over, the country explodes into a time of great idealism,” writes Smith. “Flip of the coin, innovation, and celebration take hold as exuberating new ideas become vast enterprises in a time of glitter and glamor. Michael and Samantha prosper, taking Gerard’s company beyond the confines of river barges.
“New York becomes a mecca for immigrants from Ireland and Italy as they mesh with the old society of the Vanderbilts, Roosevelts, and Astor’s. Brooklyn becomes a large city as families settle over the bridge to escape the horrid conditions of the city.
“A new police commissioner, Theodore Roosevelt, brings order out of chaos. Tamine Hall is a power to be reckoned with. Officer Patrick Harrigan joins the force, finding his days filled with brief excitement as he arrests prostitutes and felons. Countess Emma DiMartino must live without her maid, finding a home in a tenement with her sister-in-law and their three children. Gina Spinelli, the maid discharged and separated on the dock in New York harbor, is on her own to find lodging, and employment. Bewildered by the noise, the activity around the docks, she meets Peter Hoffman, who is to be a dramatic part of her adjustment to the new world. A cobbler from Calabria must deal with the extortion he tried to escape in the new land. Combine to create a story of how their courage to flip the coin created the greatest power and economy that was the golden age.”
Published by Fulton Books, C. A. Smith’s book will captivate readers as they follow along on this stirring, character-driven novel where ordinary people's choices will not only affect their own lives but that of the nation’s future.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Flip of the Coin” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories