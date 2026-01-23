Paul C. Cork and Hazel Y. Cork’s Newly Released "She Met the Devil and Jesus" is a Moving Testimony of Faith, Perseverance, and Divine Encounter
“She Met the Devil and Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Paul C. Cork and Hazel Y. Cork shares Hazel’s gripping firsthand account of a near-death experience that reveals the reality of spiritual warfare and the redeeming presence of Jesus Christ.
Columbia, MO, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “She Met the Devil and Jesus”: a stirring personal narrative of pain, faith, and the miraculous. “She Met the Devil and Jesus” is the creation of published authors, Paul C. Cork and Hazel Y. Cork.
Paul Cork was born and raised on a small farm near Villisca, Iowa, in 1935. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974 after serving for twenty years. He met and married his wife that same year. They both surrendered their lives to their Lord and Savior in 1977. He graduated from Central Missouri State University in 1978. Paul currently resides in Columbia, Missouri, where he is a member of the Columbia First Assembly of God Church and also a member of The Gideons International.
Paul C. Cork and Hazel Y. Cork share, “If you don’t think Satan exists, you will need to think again. In this true-life story, you will read about how Satan does exist and will intrude in your life. You will discover how Jesus will be there to come to your rescue.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul C. Cork and Hazel Y. Cork’s new book presents Hazel’s powerful testimony of her near-death encounter, an unforgettable journey through darkness, torment, and ultimately, divine rescue. Readers will witness her unwavering faith through extreme suffering and the transformative peace brought by a personal visitation from Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “She Met the Devil and Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “She Met the Devil and Jesus”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
