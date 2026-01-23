Dr. Amanda Massington’s Newly Released "Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough" is a Powerful and Transparent Testimony of Faith, Identity, and Spiritual Refinement
“Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Amanda Massington is a deeply personal and faith-driven work that explores spiritual growth, prophetic encounters, healing from trauma, and the transformative power of obedience to God.
Dallas, TX, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough”: a bold and revealing Christian testimony that invites readers to examine their own spiritual identity while embracing the refining process that brings purpose out of pain. “Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough” is the creation of published author, Dr. Amanda Massington, a prophet, international speaker, and prophetic mentor with over twenty-five years of ministry experience. Holding a doctorate degree, she is the founder of Mandy the Mentor International and is passionate about empowering women to grow spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. Called to share her wisdom through writing, Amanda is releasing her book to encourage and guide others on their faith journeys. She values time with her family, mentors women through personal connection, and is known for her bold outreach, compassionate spirit, and heart for transformation.
Dr. Massington shares, “Are you a diamond in the rough?
Do you ever feel like you possess a hidden brilliance, yet struggle to be understood in a world that often overlooks your gifts? Are you longing for a community that resonates with your journey and shares your struggles? If you’ve ever felt like an outcast or faced rejection, this book is for you. Have you sensed that someone you love was leaving this earth, even when they appeared perfectly healthy? Before my mother was diagnosed with cancer, the Lord gave me a dream in which she told my sisters and me that she was going to die. These profound experiences can be isolating, but you are not alone. In these pages, I share my journey of making mistakes within the faith community, navigating spiritual encounters, and understanding how witches can be drawn to immature prophets. I confront the lust of the flesh and the prideful life that can obscure our true purpose.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Amanda Massington’s new book is an unfiltered and faith-filled narrative addressing spiritual warfare, prophetic responsibility, grief, loss, deliverance, and restoration. It encourages readers to confront painful realities, grow in discernment, and trust God through every stage of refinement.
Consumers can purchase “Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
