Dr. Amanda Massington’s Newly Released "Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough" is a Powerful and Transparent Testimony of Faith, Identity, and Spiritual Refinement

“Woman in the Mirror: Diamond in the Rough” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Amanda Massington is a deeply personal and faith-driven work that explores spiritual growth, prophetic encounters, healing from trauma, and the transformative power of obedience to God.