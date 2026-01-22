Japhlet O’Neill’s Newly Released “No Turning Back” is an Inspiring Testament to Unwavering Faith and God’s Sustaining Grace
“No Turning Back: The Journey of an Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Japhlet O’Neill is a heartfelt autobiography chronicling one woman’s walk with God through loss, perseverance, and divine provision, revealing how faith transforms ordinary lives into extraordinary testimonies.
Eugene, OR, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “No Turning Back: The Journey of an Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary God”: a powerful and deeply personal account of faith, endurance, and God’s miraculous guidance. “No Turning Back: The Journey of an Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary God” is the creation of published author, Japhlet O’Neill, an Asian Indian by birth and a missionary kid from Thailand, who was educated in India, the Philippines, and the United States. After a brief career in music, she dedicated her life to full-time ministry, serving across the U.S. through teaching, preaching, singing, counseling, and speaking engagements. She lives in Oregon with her husband, Steve. They have one son, Daniel.
“Maybe you’ve wondered if your grief could ever be healed. Can a person move on? How does picking up and moving forward even happen? Perhaps you are overwhelmed with impossible situations. Can they be overcome? Will you find resolution? Are you fearful whether God will provide for your needs as you follow Him? Read on, you’re going to love this book.
Beginning with a tragic loss in her family, Japhlet tells of her life pilgrimage candidly. She takes the reader through innumerable accounts where the Lord had to show up, or everything would be lost. You’ll want to read, and read, and read some more. There’s suspenseful adventures and surprises, tears and laughter, and God’s unfailing faithfulness spread throughout.
Here’s also the story of a couple sent out from India to bring the Gospel to the people of Thailand. Here’s the story of deep prayer, deep faith, deep sorrow, and deep lessons learned at the hand of the Lord. And here’s the story of amazing miracles, God’s provision, His peace amidst turmoil, and His joy poured out for sorrow. Normal people with regular lives, willing to press forward in following Him, NO TURNING BACK.
Japhlet’s life journey is bathed in prayer, music, friendships, and the Word of God. These themes are painted through the pages of her autobiography. Her passion to follow Christ is inspired by her own father who traveled on rugged roads and forded rivers in his Land Rover (cover picture) to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with those on the other side and her mother who taught her how to pray fervently without giving up. This book is the journey of an ordinary woman with an extraordinary GOD, for whom there is NO TURNING BACK!
-Brett Mason
Missionary with All Nations and
Friend from college days in the Philippines”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Japhlet O’Neill’s new book is a moving testimony that celebrates the faithfulness of God and encourages readers to trust His plan through every season of life.
Consumers can purchase “No Turning Back: The Journey of an Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “No Turning Back: The Journey of an Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
