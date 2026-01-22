Japhlet O’Neill’s Newly Released “No Turning Back” is an Inspiring Testament to Unwavering Faith and God’s Sustaining Grace

“No Turning Back: The Journey of an Ordinary Woman with an Extraordinary God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Japhlet O’Neill is a heartfelt autobiography chronicling one woman’s walk with God through loss, perseverance, and divine provision, revealing how faith transforms ordinary lives into extraordinary testimonies.