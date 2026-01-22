Martha Sherrod’s Newly Released "Shadow of the Night" is a Captivating Collection of Adventurous Tales That Follow Two Courageous Children and a Remarkable Horse
“Shadow of the Night” from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Sherrod is a captivating collection of adventurous tales that follow two courageous children and a remarkable horse on journeys of discovery, bravery, and friendship.
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Shadow of the Night”: an imaginative and engaging children’s book filled with adventure, heart, and creativity. “Shadow of the Night” is the creation of published author, Martha Sherrod, a pianist and writer of poetry and short stories, spent twenty years in the classrooms of Grossmont College, teaching music fundamentals to prospective elementary school teachers, instilling in them, “You can do it. Music is fun and easy!”
Shadow of the Night began as a teaching song that quickly grew into a cluster of short stories about two adventurous children and a horse named Shadow of the Night!
Sherrod shares, “Everyday life unfolds with excitement as Noli and Dakota follow the Eagle at Great Rock. With creative imaginations and the courage of can-do spirits, these two find adventure at every turn. Whether rescuing friends from outlaws, rowing through a gigantic storm, or rescuing a wolf pup from a raging river, excitement fills the air!
Listen to Shadow’s song on YouTube. Scan the QR code and hear “Shadow of the Night!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Sherrod’s new book offers young readers an uplifting blend of storytelling, music, and imagination that encourages bravery, kindness, and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Shadow of the Night” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shadow of the Night,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
