Verlynn Bruemmer’s Newly Released "HIDDEN TREASURE" Offers a Powerful Journey of Healing, Identity, and Spiritual Renewal
“HIDDEN TREASURE” from Christian Faith Publishing author VerLynn Bruemmer is a moving allegorical tale that guides readers through a deeply personal journey of restoration, revealing God’s relentless love and the transformative power of truth, forgiveness, and faith.
Virginia, MN, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “HIDDEN TREASURE”: a vivid and heartfelt spiritual allegory that invites readers to walk alongside a wounded warrior as she discovers healing, identity, and purpose through the unfailing love of God. “HIDDEN TREASURE” is the creation of published author, VerLynn Bruemmer, who grew up in a loving home where she was taught the foundations of her faith in Jesus Christ. She was blessed to marry a wonderful man, Bill. They have four children and nine grandchildren. She spent the early years of their marriage caring for their children and their home. She ventured into the workplace when her children were older and worked in various retail establishments. After forty-five years of marriage, Bill went home to be with the Lord. Now she fills her hours with her children, grandchildren, and friends and is walking out the promises of God and continues to pursue God’s will and destiny for her life. She has self-published one book, Remind Me of My Yes.
Bruemmer shares, “Do you feel scarred, weary, worn, or hopeless? Join this warrior on a spiritual journey that will set her feet on a path to her expected end. A path that will lead her through healing and deliverance and learning about the weapons she has been entrusted to wield against the enemy of her soul. She learns about true love. Love that is freely given to those who freely choose to receive it. Love reveals the truth of what is really in her heart. She is transformed and renewed by that love. She discovers the power of her choice over the enemy. She begins to know more and understand more about who she is becoming and who she was created to be. She realizes that each step of this journey is a process and that her Beloved will never leave her, how each process is required to continue on this path, and how she chooses to agree with her heavenly Father to restore in her the treasure that for too long has been hidden in darkness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, VerLynn Bruemmer’s new book is an inspiring and faith-filled work that speaks to the heart of anyone longing for restoration, purpose, and a deeper understanding of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “HIDDEN TREASURE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “HIDDEN TREASURE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
