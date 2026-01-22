Christopher Coad’s Newly Released "Short...Tempered" is a Raw and Redemptive Memoir That Explores Anger, Brokenness, and the Transforming Power of Grace
“Short...Tempered” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Coad is a candid autobiographical work that traces a life shaped by rage, hardship, and poor choices, while ultimately pointing to hope, forgiveness, and God’s ability to restore what seems beyond repair.
Chrisman, IL, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Short...Tempered”: a deeply honest and introspective account of a man’s journey through anger, pain, and personal struggle toward redemption. “Short...Tempered” is the creation of published author, Christopher Coad.
Coad shares, “How deep is that pit you are in? How alone can loneliness be? Is there any recovering from it? Better yet, have you ever seen a miracle? Ever felt true love? Ever cried because you were happy?
Jump on my roller coaster; and you can see life defeat death, love pardon all misdeeds, and grace cleanse your whites. Watch Him leave the ninety-nine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Coad’s new book offers encouragement to readers who feel trapped by anger, regret, or shame, reminding them that no one is beyond restoration and that grace truly does pursue the lost.
Consumers can purchase “Short...Tempered” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Short...Tempered”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
