Nastassia Bailey’s Newly Released "I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past" is a Powerful Guide to Breaking Free and Living in Spiritual Freedom
“I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nastassia Bailey provides readers with practical and spiritual guidance to overcome past pain, trauma, and generational patterns, helping them embrace a life of freedom and purpose in Christ.
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past”: a transformative spiritual guide for anyone seeking freedom from past struggles. “I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past” is the creation of published author, Nastassia Bailey, a spiritually inspired writer passionate about helping people break free from past and present bondage to fulfill their God-given purposes. Originally from Jamaica, she is now a spa therapist on a cruise ship, who enjoys traveling, exploring cultures, connecting with nature, and meeting new people. In her personal time, she focuses on spiritual growth and continuous development in the Spirit.
Nastassia Bailey shares, “God delivered me from the bondage that kept me chained to my past and broke those chains from my life by His grace.
Many are bound and are struggling because they are still connected to their past. People are suffering because of their past—they are still connected to the generational pattern of the family they were born into or raised by. They are connected by unresolved childhood pain and trauma, living in bitterness and unforgiveness, with the inability to let go of past offenses.
They have built their lives on the same foundation that their family built theirs on, with the same frame or mindset, having the same outcome in life from generation to generation.
You do not have to remain chained to your past, nor do you have to struggle in the areas you are now struggling in. It is God’s will for you to be free.
Connect with God, who is your source. Receive salvation if you are not yet saved, become a transformed and purified Christian, and let Him reveal to you your true identity, that you may know who you really are in Christ.
Become an empowered Christian with a strong desire to see these chains broken from your life so that you may now rebuild new foundations with a new mindset and start new patterns in your life. God, by His grace, will set you free—and who Christ sets free is free indeed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nastassia Bailey’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking to break free from past pain and live a life of spiritual freedom and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nastassia Bailey shares, “God delivered me from the bondage that kept me chained to my past and broke those chains from my life by His grace.
Many are bound and are struggling because they are still connected to their past. People are suffering because of their past—they are still connected to the generational pattern of the family they were born into or raised by. They are connected by unresolved childhood pain and trauma, living in bitterness and unforgiveness, with the inability to let go of past offenses.
They have built their lives on the same foundation that their family built theirs on, with the same frame or mindset, having the same outcome in life from generation to generation.
You do not have to remain chained to your past, nor do you have to struggle in the areas you are now struggling in. It is God’s will for you to be free.
Connect with God, who is your source. Receive salvation if you are not yet saved, become a transformed and purified Christian, and let Him reveal to you your true identity, that you may know who you really are in Christ.
Become an empowered Christian with a strong desire to see these chains broken from your life so that you may now rebuild new foundations with a new mindset and start new patterns in your life. God, by His grace, will set you free—and who Christ sets free is free indeed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nastassia Bailey’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking to break free from past pain and live a life of spiritual freedom and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories