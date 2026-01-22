Nastassia Bailey’s Newly Released "I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past" is a Powerful Guide to Breaking Free and Living in Spiritual Freedom

“I Choose to Be Free from the Chains of My Past: You Struggle Because You Are Still Chained to Your Past” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nastassia Bailey provides readers with practical and spiritual guidance to overcome past pain, trauma, and generational patterns, helping them embrace a life of freedom and purpose in Christ.