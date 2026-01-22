Dr. Shannon M. Hastings’s Newly Released "From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece" is a Compelling Memoir of Resilience and Personal Transformation

“From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece: Embracing Life’s Canvas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shannon M. Hastings chronicles her journey through profound grief, trauma, and mental health struggles following the loss of her mother at age fourteen. Over fifteen years, she confronts despair, finds strength, and ultimately transforms her life, discovering purpose and joy as a doctorate-prepared registered nurse while inspiring others to overcome life’s greatest challenges.