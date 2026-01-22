Dr. Shannon M. Hastings’s Newly Released "From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece" is a Compelling Memoir of Resilience and Personal Transformation
“From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece: Embracing Life’s Canvas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shannon M. Hastings chronicles her journey through profound grief, trauma, and mental health struggles following the loss of her mother at age fourteen. Over fifteen years, she confronts despair, finds strength, and ultimately transforms her life, discovering purpose and joy as a doctorate-prepared registered nurse while inspiring others to overcome life’s greatest challenges.
Tinley Park, IL, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece: Embracing Life’s Canvas: A Portrait of Resilience A Thin Line Between Suicide and Success”: a raw and inspiring account of personal triumph over adversity. “From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece: Embracing Life’s Canvas: A Portrait of Resilience A Thin Line Between Suicide and Success” is the creation of published author, Dr. Shannon M. Hastings, a woman who faced immense adversity, including the loss of her mother at age fourteen, and navigated grief, trauma, and emotional turmoil. Over fifteen years, she confronted dark moments, contemplated the unthinkable, and endured profound mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual struggles. Yet, through resilience and determination, she transformed her life, ultimately finding purpose and happiness as a doctorate-prepared registered nurse.
Shannon M. Hastings shares, “In the pages of this book lies a journey of unimaginable loss, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of healing. From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece is not just a memoir; it’s a testament to the power of the human spirit to overcome life’s greatest challenges. Shannon, a registered nurse with a heart as vast as her dreams, takes us through the highs and lows of her life, starting from the devastating loss of her mother at the tender age of fourteen. Her story is a raw, unfiltered account of navigating grief, battling mental health struggles, and finding her footing in a world that seemed to crumble beneath her feet.
As Shannon steps into her twenties, her life takes a remarkable turn. From the ashes of her pain, she begins to rebuild herself, discovering a newfound passion for nursing, entrepreneurship, and the simple joys of life that once seemed out of reach. Each chapter of her story is a piece of the mosaic that is her life, revealing how she transformed her deepest wounds into stepping stones toward a future brimming with hope and promise.
This book is an invitation to anyone who has ever felt lost, broken, or alone. Shannon’s journey is a reminder that it’s possible to emerge from the darkness, to create beauty from the fragments of a shattered past, and to write a new story of triumph and joy. If you’re looking for a story that will move you, inspire you, and remind you of the strength that lies within, then let From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece be your guide.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shannon M. Hastings’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of hope.
Consumers can purchase “From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece: Embracing Life’s Canvas: A Portrait of Resilience A Thin Line Between Suicide and Success” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Broken Pieces to a Beautiful Masterpiece: Embracing Life’s Canvas: A Portrait of Resilience A Thin Line Between Suicide and Success”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
