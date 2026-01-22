Justin Cato’s Newly Released "The Real Truth" is an Inspiring Guide to Understanding and Experiencing the Transformative Power of the Holy Spirit
“The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Justin Cato is a powerful, testimony-driven resource that blends Scripture, personal experience, and practical teaching to help readers walk boldly in the Spirit and embrace a renewed life in Christ.
Conway, AR, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?”: a clear, convicting, and heartfelt exploration of salvation, spiritual growth, and the active work of the Holy Spirit in the believer’s daily walk. “The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?” is the creation of published author, Justin Cato, who grew up in a small town in central Arkansas and spent much of his early adulthood building a successful life through his family’s asphalt business. Despite achieving financial stability, his increasing drug addiction led to broken relationships, repeated fentanyl overdoses, the loss of all he owned, and eventually prison time. At his lowest point, he read a small book about receiving Christ, and that moment changed everything. After repenting and surrendering to Jesus, he was freed from addiction and filled with new purpose. Now, at forty-five, he is healthier than he has been in years and is passionate about sharing how Jesus saved his life—believing that the same transformation is available to anyone willing to turn to Him.
Justin Cato shares, “Be transformed by the renewing of your mind with the help of the Holy Spirit. God will meet you in the middle of your sins, or when all hope is gone. You are never too far gone, and the Holy Spirit is a gift for anybody that is willing to turn from their sins and believes in their heart that Jesus Christ died and rose again. I have been down and out, to say the least, and with the Holy Spirit working in and through me, I have become a new creation. The Holy Spirit guided me to write this short but life-changing book to get the Word out to as many people as possible. I know Jesus loves you more than you can imagine, and He is waiting on you! Rise above your past and your current circumstances! Put your identity in Christ and watch your life transform! I just want to say thank You, Jesus! All glory, power, and honor belong to You! Till kingdom come, Your will be done! In Jesus’s name, Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Justin Cato’s new book offers readers an accessible, faith-building journey that encourages repentance, spiritual renewal, and deeper intimacy with God through the guiding presence of the Holy Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Justin Cato shares, “Be transformed by the renewing of your mind with the help of the Holy Spirit. God will meet you in the middle of your sins, or when all hope is gone. You are never too far gone, and the Holy Spirit is a gift for anybody that is willing to turn from their sins and believes in their heart that Jesus Christ died and rose again. I have been down and out, to say the least, and with the Holy Spirit working in and through me, I have become a new creation. The Holy Spirit guided me to write this short but life-changing book to get the Word out to as many people as possible. I know Jesus loves you more than you can imagine, and He is waiting on you! Rise above your past and your current circumstances! Put your identity in Christ and watch your life transform! I just want to say thank You, Jesus! All glory, power, and honor belong to You! Till kingdom come, Your will be done! In Jesus’s name, Amen!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Justin Cato’s new book offers readers an accessible, faith-building journey that encourages repentance, spiritual renewal, and deeper intimacy with God through the guiding presence of the Holy Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Real Truth: Book of Facts Testify! Roles of the Holy Spirit and What Do I Do with It?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories