Antoine R. Lee’s Newly Released “A Perfect Cup: REDISCOVERING HOLINESS IN THE 21ST CENTURY” Invites Readers Into a Deeper, Intentional Walk with God
“A Perfect Cup: REDISCOVERING HOLINESS IN THE 21ST CENTURY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Antoine R. Lee is a thoughtful and spiritually grounded exploration of holiness as a living, relevant practice for modern believers seeking meaning, purpose, and intimacy with God.
Kansas City, MO, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Perfect Cup: REDISCOVERING HOLINESS IN THE 21ST CENTURY”: a faith-centered work that encourages readers to rediscover holiness not as an outdated religious concept but as a vital, daily way of life. “A Perfect Cup: REDISCOVERING HOLINESS IN THE 21ST CENTURY” is the creation of published author, Antoine R. Lee, who is leading a revival at Kansas City’s historic Central Christian Church, revitalizing its long legacy with a blend of tradition and fresh vision. His influence goes beyond the church through inspiring speaking and his debut book A Perfect Cup, which encourages a personal, everyday relationship with God. Grounded in strong faith, family, and diverse experience, Lee delivers a message of hope and transformation that resonates widely.
Antoine R. Lee shares, “In an age of unprecedented speed and constant stimulation, it’s easy to feel lost in the shuffle. The relentless pursuit of productivity, the constant bombardment of information, and the fragmentation of our social connections leave many feeling adrift, yearning for a deeper sense of meaning and purpose. In this chaotic landscape, A Perfect Cup: Rediscovering Holiness in the 21st Century offers a lifeline, a path toward a more meaningful and fulfilling existence.
This book explores the concept of holiness not as a relic of the past but as a vital resource for navigating the complexities of modern life. Holiness, in its essence, is about recognizing and cultivating the sacred within the ordinary, the divine within the mundane. It is about finding meaning and purpose in the everyday, about living with intention and compassion and about discovering the holiness that is in and all around us.
Rev. Tyrone Days Sr."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antoine R. Lee’s new book provides encouragement, spiritual clarity, and practical guidance for believers who desire to grow in faith, maturity, and intentional Christian living.
Consumers can purchase "A Perfect Cup: REDISCOVERING HOLINESS IN THE 21ST CENTURY" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Perfect Cup: REDISCOVERING HOLINESS IN THE 21ST CENTURY”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
