Haile Aregai Yohannes’s Newly Released "Hard-Knocks: A Memoir of Transformative Experiences" is Powerful Reflection on Resilience, Faith, and Personal Growth

“Hard-Knocks: A Memoir of Transformative Experiences” from Christian Faith Publishing author Haile Aregai Yohannes is an insightful and deeply personal memoir exploring the lessons, challenges, and spiritual revelations that shaped his journey from Eritrea to life in America. Through honest reflection, Yohannes encourages readers to embrace self-awareness, healing, and gratitude.