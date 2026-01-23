Erin Martin’s Newly Released "Roary the Tiny Dino" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Helps Young Readers Navigate Big Emotions with Comfort and Confidence
“Roary the Tiny Dino: A story or roars, hugs, and love - when little ones feel big things.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Martin is a cheerful and emotionally supportive picture book that follows a spirited toddler who learns how to manage overwhelming feelings with the loving guidance of her mother. Filled with charm and gentle encouragement, this story is perfect for families walking through the wonderful—and challenging—season of toddlerhood.
Mcalester, OK, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Roary the Tiny Dino: A story or roars, hugs, and love - when little ones feel big things.”: a delightful and uplifting exploration of childhood emotions, imagination, and connection. “Roary the Tiny Dino: A story or roars, hugs, and love - when little ones feel big things.” is the creation of published author, Erin Martin.
Martin shares, “Rory the Tiny Dino is a delightful picture book about a little girl with a big love for dinosaurs—and even bigger feelings. Rory is in the middle of her terrible twos, where every day feels like a new adventure (or a mini dino disaster!). With the help of her calm and caring mom, Rory learns that it’s okay to feel all kinds of emotions—and that love, patience, and a little imagination can help her roar through anything. Perfect for young readers and parents navigating toddlerhood together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erin Martin’s new book offers an encouraging and relatable resource for parents and children alike. With warmth, humor, and gentle life lessons woven throughout, this story helps little ones understand that big emotions are normal—and that patience, affection, and understanding can turn even the toughest moments into opportunities for growth and connection.
Consumers can purchase “Roary the Tiny Dino: A story or roars, hugs, and love - when little ones feel big things.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Roary the Tiny Dino: A story or roars, hugs, and love - when little ones feel big things.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
