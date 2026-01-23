Erin Martin’s Newly Released "Roary the Tiny Dino" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale That Helps Young Readers Navigate Big Emotions with Comfort and Confidence

“Roary the Tiny Dino: A story or roars, hugs, and love - when little ones feel big things.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erin Martin is a cheerful and emotionally supportive picture book that follows a spirited toddler who learns how to manage overwhelming feelings with the loving guidance of her mother. Filled with charm and gentle encouragement, this story is perfect for families walking through the wonderful—and challenging—season of toddlerhood.