Shay Stewart’s Newly Released “The Future Stars of Rodeo” is a Charming and Lively Children’s Book That Invites Young Readers Into the Heart of Rodeo
“The Future Stars of Rodeo” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shay Stewart is a playful and inspiring children’s story that introduces rodeo events from an animal’s point of view, encouraging imagination, perseverance, and a love for both animals and Western traditions.
Freedom, OK, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Future Stars of Rodeo”: a vibrant and heartwarming journey through the world of rodeo as seen through the hopeful eyes of young animals dreaming of their future in the arena. “The Future Stars of Rodeo” is the creation of published author, Shay Stewart, who was raised on a ranch in southern Kansas and grew up participating in rodeo alongside her family, developing a deep love for the animals in her care. Now a wife and mother of three, she is married to Heath Stewart, manager of Frontier Rodeo Company, and works as a registered nurse in a public school while serving in children’s ministry at her church, sharing her faith and values. Her passion for rodeo and animals inspired her to write a book from the perspective of the animals, which she brought to life years later with the help of illustrator Lori Jones, featuring animals from their own ranches.
Stewart shares, “If you are a fan of rodeo, you will love this book at any age. It highlights each event in rodeo from the bareback riding to the bull riding with specialty acts included. The voice on the pages is that of a young colt, calf, or puppy that wants to be in the rodeo one day. The animals are inspired by animals from our ranch, and the backgrounds are from PRCA rodeos that Frontier Rodeo Company is contracted with. My hope is that this book will be shared over and over at bedtime to send your own little cowboy or cowgirl dreaming of their own heroes!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shay Stewart’s new book is a delightful celebration of Western heritage, animal dreams, and childhood imagination, designed to inspire children to believe in their dreams while learning about the exciting world of rodeo.
Consumers can purchase “The Future Stars of Rodeo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Future Stars of Rodeo”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stewart shares, “If you are a fan of rodeo, you will love this book at any age. It highlights each event in rodeo from the bareback riding to the bull riding with specialty acts included. The voice on the pages is that of a young colt, calf, or puppy that wants to be in the rodeo one day. The animals are inspired by animals from our ranch, and the backgrounds are from PRCA rodeos that Frontier Rodeo Company is contracted with. My hope is that this book will be shared over and over at bedtime to send your own little cowboy or cowgirl dreaming of their own heroes!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shay Stewart’s new book is a delightful celebration of Western heritage, animal dreams, and childhood imagination, designed to inspire children to believe in their dreams while learning about the exciting world of rodeo.
Consumers can purchase “The Future Stars of Rodeo” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Future Stars of Rodeo”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories