Vivian Herman Sanders’s Newly Released “Love God and Love Your Neighbor” is a Powerful Faith-Based Guide to Christian Living and Spiritual Growth
“Love God and Love Your Neighbor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vivian Herman Sanders is a thoughtfully crafted manual offering practical, scripture-based insights on deepening one’s relationship with God and embracing the call to love others.
New York, NY, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Love God and Love Your Neighbor”: a heartfelt and biblically grounded guide for believers seeking to grow in faith and live out God’s command to love. “Love God and Love Your Neighbor” is the creation of published author, Vivian Herman Sanders, who holds a master’s in Christian counseling and has over 25 years of biblical study, along with 40 years of experience in nuclear power, which he uses in his teaching.
Sanders shares, “This book is a biblical-based manual that teaches the basics of knowing God and loving God. Part 1 teaches the critical disciplines of loving God, which are the foundation of the Christian faith. These disciplines should be used by churches and mentors to teach new believers the basics. Part 1 should be used by seasoned believers as the review in whole or in part. Season believers should review Part 1 when teaching new believers.
Part 2 presents the importance of loving our neighbors and how God feels about the priority of helping our neighbors. Part 2 also presents the obstacles to loving our neighbors and the snares to our souls through divisions in the church and in politics. This manual points out that the only left and right that is important is the eternal left and right. Part 2 is yoked with part 1 through James 1:22, “Do not merely listen to the word and deceive yourselves, do what it says.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vivian Herman Sanders’s new book offers both new and seasoned believers a spiritual roadmap rooted in biblical wisdom and heartfelt reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Love God and Love Your Neighbor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Love God and Love Your Neighbor”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories