Lowell Kavan’s Newly Released “God’s Perfect Gift to All People: 'Heaven'” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Understanding God’s Plan for Salvation and Eternal Life
“God’s Perfect Gift to All People: “Heaven”” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lowell Kavan explores the nature of God’s love, the misconceptions surrounding hell, and the promise of heaven for all, offering readers clarity, hope, and a deeper understanding of divine truth.
Lafayette, MN, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Perfect Gift to All People: “Heaven””: a clear and insightful exploration of God’s plan for salvation and eternal life. “God’s Perfect Gift to All People: “Heaven”” is the creation of published author, Lowell Kavan.
Kavan shares, “This book was written in easy-to-understand language about how God will give the gift of heaven to everyone. It explains the origin and fallacy of hell. Many churches teach that people who do not put their faith in Jesus while living here on earth will be sent to hell by God after they die to suffer forever. Most churches also teach that God has given humans free will to decide for themselves if they want to believe in God. But if God loves us and desires our salvation, why would He give us free will, knowing that many of us would be so foolish as to reject Him and destroy ourselves?
Is it possible that the church’s teaching on hell is not true? If God is all-knowing and all-powerful, isn’t He smart enough to come up with a better plan than free will so that everyone can be saved? This book explains how God did come up with a better plan that allows everyone to be saved.
Learn why God’s judgment is not a time of punishment but a time of correction, when God holds all people accountable for sin while at the same time uses His sovereign love to change the hearts of all people so that they will have a desire to repent and put their faith in Jesus for salvation.
This book will answer many questions you have about God. The author uses many passages from the Bible to support his point of view. Buy this book today and come to know the true God and be set free from the chains and fear of hell. Replace it with the joy and truth of God's perfect plan of eternal life in heaven that He plans to give to everyone someday.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lowell Kavan’s new book provides readers with clarity on God’s perfect plan, replacing fear with hope and assurance of salvation for all.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Perfect Gift to All People: “Heaven”” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Perfect Gift to All People: “Heaven””, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
