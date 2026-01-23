Bob Harty Koerner’s Newly Released “Exploring The Book of Genesis” is an In-Depth Biblical Commentary Bridging Faith, History, and Science
“Exploring The Book of Genesis: A Commentary on Origins, Sin, Faith, Salvation, Science and Historical Perspectives” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bob Harty Koerner is a thought-provoking exploration of the Bible’s first book, offering historical, archaeological, and scientific insight into foundational biblical truths.
Brick, NJ, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Exploring The Book of Genesis: A Commentary on Origins, Sin, Faith, Salvation, Science and Historical Perspectives”: a comprehensive and engaging study of Genesis that invites readers to examine the origins of humanity through a biblical lens supported by research and scholarly perspective. “Exploring The Book of Genesis: A Commentary on Origins, Sin, Faith, Salvation, Science and Historical Perspectives” is the creation of published author, Bob Harty Koerner, who was a history student at Somerset Christian College in 2002 when he researched this book. A founding member of Evangelarm Ministries, he has also been involved with historical and conservation organizations and has pursued diverse interests as a Christian stand-up comedian, musician, classical flutist, and licensed New York City tour guide. Since completing the book’s first draft, he graduated with honors from Freedom Bible College and is recognized by some scholars for his deep knowledge of the Old Testament, particularly Genesis. Bob remains active as a speaker and open debater, welcoming discussion and critique of his work.
Koerner shares, “Endorsed by many prominent clergymen, this unusual, enjoyable book provides valuable archaeological, historical, and scientific evidence for: the biblical creation, The Garden of Eden, Noah’s Ark and the Deluge, The Tower of Babel, and the Patriarchs.
“Surprisingly enlightening, well-researched, and worth the read! The Genesis account of human history has much more historical and scientific evidence than most people – even Christians – are aware of.”
-Pastor Chris Francis, True Life Church, New Jersey”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bob Harty Koerner’s new book offers readers a deeper appreciation for Genesis as both sacred Scripture and a historical foundation, encouraging critical thinking, spiritual growth, and informed faith.
Consumers can purchase “Exploring The Book of Genesis: A Commentary on Origins, Sin, Faith, Salvation, Science and Historical Perspectives” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Exploring The Book of Genesis: A Commentary on Origins, Sin, Faith, Salvation, Science and Historical Perspectives”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
