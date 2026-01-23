Bruce Nelms’s Newly Released “Decoding Daniel” is an Insightful Biblical Study That Explores Prophecy, History, and Faith Through the Lens of the Book of Daniel
“Decoding Daniel: A Study of Historical Perspective and Meaning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Nelms is a compelling examination of the book of Daniel, offering readers a deeper understanding of its historical context, prophetic significance, and enduring spiritual lessons.
Ragley, LA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Decoding Daniel: A Study of Historical Perspective and Meaning”: a reflective and accessible biblical study that invites readers to explore one of Scripture’s most intriguing and prophetic books. “Decoding Daniel: A Study of Historical Perspective and Meaning” is the creation of published author, Bruce Nelms, a resident of Louisiana with a deep passion for exploring the teachings of God’s word.
Nelms shares, “Delve into the profound and timeless insights found in the book of Daniel, a compelling narrative that intertwines prophecy, faith, and world history. This book takes the reader on a journey through the life of Daniel, a young Hebrew captive in Babylon, who rose to prominence while remaining steadfast in his devotion to God. While exploring the meaning of Daniel’s four visions, Belshazzar’s handwriting on the wall, and Nebuchadnezzar’s two dreams, come to have a deeper understanding of the everlasting lessons taught to us concerning divine sovereignty, the necessity of prayer, and the usefulness and power of miracles in cultivating belief and faith.
Through captivating stories, including the fiery furnace and the lions’ den, and the prophetic visions that unveil the future of four world empires, this work offers a fresh perspective on ancient texts including in-depth correlation to the book of Revelation and its usefulness in understanding symbolism and interpretation.
Whether you are a seasoned scholar or a curious newcomer, this exploration of the book of Daniel invites you to reflect on the importance of the historical value of this book as well as its relevance in today’s world. Join us in uncovering the profound lessons and enduring truths found within the pages of this remarkable biblical book.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Nelms’s new book serves as an informative and faith-affirming resource for readers seeking deeper insight into biblical prophecy and God’s sovereign plan.
Consumers can purchase “Decoding Daniel: A Study of Historical Perspective and Meaning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Decoding Daniel: A Study of Historical Perspective and Meaning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
