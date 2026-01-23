Kevin Eberhart’s Newly Released “Forever Grace” is a Gripping Testimony of Struggle, Redemption, and the Transforming Power of God’s Grace

“Forever Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Eberhart is a powerful and transparent memoir that traces one man’s journey through addiction, loss, and self-destruction to a life renewed by faith, deliverance, and divine purpose. Through raw storytelling and spiritual insight, Eberhart offers hope to anyone battling their own giants.