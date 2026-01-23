Kevin Eberhart’s Newly Released “Forever Grace” is a Gripping Testimony of Struggle, Redemption, and the Transforming Power of God’s Grace
“Forever Grace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Eberhart is a powerful and transparent memoir that traces one man’s journey through addiction, loss, and self-destruction to a life renewed by faith, deliverance, and divine purpose. Through raw storytelling and spiritual insight, Eberhart offers hope to anyone battling their own giants.
Chicago, IL, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Forever Grace”: a deeply moving account of a life shaped by extraordinary highs, devastating lows, and the unmistakable hand of God working through every moment. “Forever Grace” is the creation of published author Kevin Eberhart, a gifted athlete from a young age who excelled in baseball, basketball, and tennis, with basketball ultimately becoming his greatest passion. Alongside his athletic pursuits, he developed a strong spiritual curiosity and love for reading the Bible. At sixteen, his life changed dramatically when his mother passed away unexpectedly, leaving him without the chance to say goodbye. To cope with his grief, Kevin immersed himself in basketball, playing in college and later competing overseas.
After his professional career ended, Kevin struggled for more than twenty years, traveling across the United States while using drugs to numb the enduring pain of his loss. Through many highs and lows, he eventually reached a moment of clarity—recognizing that every experience, both good and difficult, had shaped him and served a purpose in his life’s journey.
Eberhart shares, “There is an unknown battle in living life. The battle is not physical; it’s a spiritual fight that is centered in one’s mind. The battle is “self-preservation” vs. “self-centeredness.” They fight against one another each minute of each day of your life.
Self-preservation is a gift from God that protects us from the world. It’s the act of protecting us from self-harm and destruction. It’s a natural instinct. Self-centeredness is stubbornness and willfulness—adhering only to one’s own desires or ideas.
Self-preservation allows us to look at life with an open mind and care about what’s going on at all times.
Self-centeredness allows us to do anything to get what we want without caring about anyone else.
We need His help to fight this battle, for we cannot win it alone. And we may fight for many years and lose many battles, but at the end of the day, with His help, life will be much better.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Eberhart’s new book is an inspiring and eye-opening testimony that demonstrates the relentless mercy of God and the profound transformation that comes through surrender. With vivid storytelling and heartfelt spiritual reflection, “Forever Grace” serves as a beacon of hope for readers facing addiction, brokenness, or the lingering pain of past decisions.
Consumers can purchase “Forever Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forever Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
After his professional career ended, Kevin struggled for more than twenty years, traveling across the United States while using drugs to numb the enduring pain of his loss. Through many highs and lows, he eventually reached a moment of clarity—recognizing that every experience, both good and difficult, had shaped him and served a purpose in his life’s journey.
Eberhart shares, “There is an unknown battle in living life. The battle is not physical; it’s a spiritual fight that is centered in one’s mind. The battle is “self-preservation” vs. “self-centeredness.” They fight against one another each minute of each day of your life.
Self-preservation is a gift from God that protects us from the world. It’s the act of protecting us from self-harm and destruction. It’s a natural instinct. Self-centeredness is stubbornness and willfulness—adhering only to one’s own desires or ideas.
Self-preservation allows us to look at life with an open mind and care about what’s going on at all times.
Self-centeredness allows us to do anything to get what we want without caring about anyone else.
We need His help to fight this battle, for we cannot win it alone. And we may fight for many years and lose many battles, but at the end of the day, with His help, life will be much better.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Eberhart’s new book is an inspiring and eye-opening testimony that demonstrates the relentless mercy of God and the profound transformation that comes through surrender. With vivid storytelling and heartfelt spiritual reflection, “Forever Grace” serves as a beacon of hope for readers facing addiction, brokenness, or the lingering pain of past decisions.
Consumers can purchase “Forever Grace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forever Grace”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories