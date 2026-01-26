George Solano’s Newly Released “Cessy” is a Heartfelt Tribute to an Extraordinary Woman Whose Lifelong Service Shaped Her Community
“Cessy” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Solano is a touching biographical narrative celebrating the life, legacy, and selfless impact of a remarkable woman who dedicated more than four decades to teaching, nurturing, and uplifting those around her.
Ocala, FL, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Cessy”: a moving and intimate portrait of a woman whose generosity, wisdom, and lifelong devotion to serving others left an indelible mark on countless lives. “Cessy” is the creation of published author, George Solano. The author of “Boxcar Baby” and “Salvador’s Cougar” met this remarkable and beautiful woman when he was about ten years old. Throughout his life, he kept abreast of her daily life and all her accomplishments. This altruistic and exceptional person, who began giving of herself as a child and throughout her life, has touched thousands of hearts with her unending knowledge and love. It’s the author’s desire to share her with the world.
Solano shares, “This is a story of an exceptional woman who, with all the knowledge that she acquired from her grandmother and with classes she attended at the New Mexico University, taught thousands of people in her community and county. Starting with years as a teacher for Head Start, then teaching nutrition to homemakers throughout her county while organizing a Four-H youth group. Finally, after forty-six years of public service, she retired.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Solano’s new book offers an inspiring celebration of perseverance, compassion, and the quiet heroism found in a life dedicated to helping others.
Categories