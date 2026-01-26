Dickie Hill, PhD’s Newly Released “Soccer” is a Faith-Based Devotional That Connects the Language of Sport with Christian Living and Spiritual Growth
“Soccer” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dickie Hill, PhD is an engaging devotional that uses soccer terminology and gameplay concepts as metaphors for Christian faith, discipline, and service to God.
Abilene, TX, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Soccer”: an inspiring devotional that bridges the worlds of athletics and spirituality through thoughtful reflection and biblical insight. “Soccer” is the creation of published author, Dickie Hill, PhD, a longtime educator and coach who retired after forty years at Abilene Christian University, with specialties in spirituality, sports, and wellness. Over a fifty-two-year career in coaching and teaching, he influenced students and athletes across public and private schools by integrating Christian faith with athletics, emphasizing values such as teamwork, discipline, and personal growth. Drawing from his experience as both an athlete and coach—including coaching his own children and grandchildren—Dr. Hill believes sport is a powerful tool for glorifying God and sharing the message of faith, a conviction that has shaped his research, writing, and lifelong ministry.
Hill shares, “Examples of running a race to win and a man shadowboxing are noted in 1 Corinthians 9:24–27. The goal presented is to win a prize that will last forever.
So the origins of athletic contests date back to ancient civilizations. It is fascinating to think about how early games were rooted in survival skills, rituals, or celebrations. The analogy between athletic training and spiritual discipline is powerful and shows how even in ancient times, athletics were seen as more than just games; they were metaphors for life and spiritual endurance.
But over time, as societies developed, these practices influenced the formation of sport. New and unique games are developed with each new generation. In this day and time, commercialization of new games will occur as interest increases. New games will evolve into new sports as rules are written, guidelines listed, and terminology stated.
Consider the development and growth of pickleball for today. Christians must make sure their styles of participation in sporting activities are acceptable to God.
Christian sports enthusiasts enjoy deepening their spiritual commitment through sport. Sports and Spirituality is a series of books crafted to guide readers in contemplating sports terminology from a Christian perspective. These books also serve as devotional guides for those passionate about sports and physical activity. They make excellent gifts for individuals looking to intertwine their love for sports with spiritual growth. Soccer leagues could provide copies for team members.
Given that words and phrases can carry different meanings in various contexts, it is logical for Christians to approach them with a spiritual mindset. The premise is that the more our thoughts are focused on God, the closer we become to Him, and the farther we distance ourselves from Satan.
Every aspect of our lives, including playing soccer, should revolve around serving God. The hope is that readers will make the connection between the game of soccer and serving God. Playing the game of soccer for fun can relate to playing the game of life for God.
The underlying prayer is that everything we do will connect to serve God. And serving God connects to eternal salvation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dickie Hill, PhD’s new book is a thoughtful and accessible devotional that invites readers to connect their love for soccer with a deeper commitment to faith, reminding them that the ultimate goal—both in sport and in life—is to serve and glorify God.
Consumers can purchase “Soccer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soccer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dickie Hill, PhD's new book is a thoughtful and accessible devotional that invites readers to connect their love for soccer with a deeper commitment to faith, reminding them that the ultimate goal—both in sport and in life—is to serve and glorify God.
Consumers can purchase “Soccer” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Soccer”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
