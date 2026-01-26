Phillip Amos’s Newly Released “Presumption” is a Compelling Christian Drama Exploring Brokenness, Surrender, and God’s Intervening Grace
“Presumption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phillip Amos is an inspiring story of a man forced to confront his own ambitions, failures, and faith as God redirects his life in ways he never imagined.
Hiawassee, GA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Presumption”: a dramatic and emotionally charged novel that traces the rise, fall, and spiritual awakening of a man confronted by loss, danger, and God’s call to transformation. “Presumption” is the creation of published author, Phillip Amos, who graduated from Dalton State College and worked in engineering, designing and building carpet machinery in north Georgia. He and his wife, Cathy, later moved to southeast central Georgia, where they restored an abandoned cattle farm and raised registered Hereford beef cattle. They are now fully retired in the mountains of northeast Georgia.
Amos shares, “From that time Jesus began to preach and to say, Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand. And Jesus, walking by the Sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter and Andrew his brother, casting a net into the sea, for they were fishers. And he saith unto them, Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets and followed him.
—Matthew 4:17–20
That call “Follow Me” carries with it the command to forget our own agenda, which is countercultural in the twenty-first century. Chas was on top of his world: a successful entrepreneur with a loving family and making money hand over fist. But suddenly, everything started to crumble around him—children dropping out of school, murder, drug cartels, incarceration.
Chas, mumbling alone at the table, thought, What have I gotten myself into? What have I done to deserve the things that have happened to me and my family? God had other ideas for Chas after a tragic accident changed his original plans, goals, and dreams. The great news is that our interests are safe in God’s hands. He is aware of our thoughts but knows better than we do what is ultimately best for us. Maybe it is to become a Christian. Maybe it is to change the world. But whatever it is, we need to take a step back and change ourselves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phillip Amos’s new book invites readers into a vivid story of collapse and restoration, reminding them that when life falls apart, God is still able to redirect, redeem, and renew.
Consumers can purchase “Presumption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Presumption”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories