Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera)’s Newly Released “Silencio que Dios Habla” is an Empowering and Faith-Filled Guide for Women Called to Leadership in the Church

“Silencio que Dios Habla: Herramientas para el ministerio pastoral de las mujeres” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera) is an inspiring and practical resource designed to equip, encourage, and affirm women pursuing pastoral and ministry leadership.