Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera)’s Newly Released “Silencio que Dios Habla” is an Empowering and Faith-Filled Guide for Women Called to Leadership in the Church
“Silencio que Dios Habla: Herramientas para el ministerio pastoral de las mujeres” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera) is an inspiring and practical resource designed to equip, encourage, and affirm women pursuing pastoral and ministry leadership.
Madras, OR, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Silencio que Dios Habla: Herramientas para el ministerio pastoral de las mujeres”: a thoughtful and faith-centered guide that empowers women to recognize God’s voice, embrace their calling, and lead with confidence in pastoral ministry. “Silencio que Dios Habla: Herramientas para el ministerio pastoral de las mujeres” is the creation of published author, Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera), the third child from her parents’ first marriage and has lived a life rooted in faith since dedicating herself to Christ in April 1993 and being baptized in January 1994. She is the wife of Enrique, a servant of Jesus Christ, and the mother of three children, whom she views as gifts from God.
At age twenty-two, Patricia began her academic journey at Portland Community College, first learning to read and write in English. Through perseverance and faith, she went on to earn an Associate’s degree in Psychology in 2002, a Bachelor’s degree in Addiction Studies (CADCII) in 2008, and a pastoral license in 2016 after two years of study at IBA. She later completed a second Bachelor’s degree in Christian Ministry in 2018 and earned a Master of Arts in Strategic Leadership in 2021 from Life Pacific University.
Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera) shares, “The purpose of this book is to serve as a tool to help pastors who want to encourage the women in their churches to take on leadership roles. It is also intended for existing female pastors with years of experience, for those new to pastoral ministry, for those considering a career in ministry, and even for those whom the Holy Spirit is guiding and directing toward this path of pastoral leadership.
The goal is for this book to be a versatile resource for achieving the desired objectives of motivating existing female pastors, emerging female pastors, future female pastors, and candidates and prospects for working in God's kingdom by making disciples of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Irma Vera González (Irma Vera)’s new book offers biblical insight, historical perspective, and practical tools that challenge long-standing barriers while affirming God’s call on women to serve, lead, and disciple with confidence and obedience.
Consumers can purchase “Silencio que Dios Habla: Herramientas para el ministerio pastoral de las mujeres” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Silencio que Dios Habla: Herramientas para el ministerio pastoral de las mujeres”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
