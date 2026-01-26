Sharon D. Mallory’s Newly Released “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams” is a Tender and Uplifting Children’s Story Celebrating the Simple Joys Shared Between Parent and Child

“God Bless You and Sweet Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon D. Mallory is a warm, rhythmic exploration of a child’s day that beautifully highlights the love, connection, and comfort found in everyday moments. This charming read invites families to slow down, cuddle close, and cherish time spent together.