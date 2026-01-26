Sharon D. Mallory’s Newly Released “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams” is a Tender and Uplifting Children’s Story Celebrating the Simple Joys Shared Between Parent and Child
“God Bless You and Sweet Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon D. Mallory is a warm, rhythmic exploration of a child’s day that beautifully highlights the love, connection, and comfort found in everyday moments. This charming read invites families to slow down, cuddle close, and cherish time spent together.
Lawrenceville, GA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams”: a sweet and engaging picture book that follows a child through the joys, routines, and heartfelt interactions of a full day. “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams” is the creation of published author, Sharon D. Mallory, a wife, mother of two children, teacher, and, above all, a believer of God. She enjoys encouraging others to be the best that they can be. Hence, she has taught students in all realms of education: public school, private school, and homeschooling arenas. Her son and daughter are the inspirations for this book title, “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams.”
Mallory shares, “When tucking a child in at night, we might think about everything that has transpired from the time each day begins until it’s time to say, “Goodnight.”
God Bless You and Sweet Dreams is a story that looks at a child’s day through his/her eyes. A child’s motto is, “Eat with me, play with me, spend time with me.” Reading this book with your child is a delightful addition to your reading and cuddling time with your child. May you and your son/daughter enjoy this text as you close out or even begin your day together.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon D. Mallory’s new book offers families a soothing and heartfelt addition to their bedtime or morning routine. Through its warm verses and comforting tone, the book encourages meaningful connection between children and their loved ones while celebrating God’s blessings in everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Bless You and Sweet Dreams”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
