Tomiko D. B. Rooks’s Newly Released “Five Special Little Elves” is a Joyful Christmas Story That Teaches Learning, Kindness, and the True Spirit of Giving
“Five Special Little Elves” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tomiko D. B. Rooks is a delightful children’s holiday tale that blends early learning concepts with timeless lessons about love, generosity, and sharing.
Monticello, GA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Five Special Little Elves”: a charming and educational Christmas story set in Santa’s workshop, where five dedicated elves learn that true joy comes not just from giving gifts, but from sharing kindness, hope, and goodwill with others. “Five Special Little Elves” is the creation of published author, Tomiko D. B. Rooks, who was born and raised in Monticello, Georgia, where she still resides with her husband of over thirty years. They have one daughter. A lifelong book lover, Tomiko has worked in her local school system for twenty-eight years. Her debut book was originally written in 1996 as a class assignment while attending Macon Technical Institute, and she has finally brought that story to life as a published author.
Rooks shares, “This book was written to help young children grasp the concept of first, second, third, fourth, and fifth. It also contains several words that are not normally used by young children. This story can be used to introduce new words to a young child’s vocabulary. The end of the story also poses a question. The readers or listeners of the story can be asked the same question and can share their opinions on what they think the answer will be. This book is meant to be a teaching tool, but most of all, the story is meant to uplift and bring joy to all who hear or read it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tomiko D. B. Rooks’s new book delivers a heartwarming holiday reading experience that combines foundational learning with meaningful moral lessons. Through Santa’s elves and their thoughtful gifts—love, peace, hope, joy, and goodwill—children are encouraged not only to learn order and vocabulary, but also to understand the joy of giving and sharing year-round.
Consumers can purchase “Five Special Little Elves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Five Special Little Elves”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
