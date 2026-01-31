Rentail.space Launches AI-Powered Marketplace Connecting Merchants with Short-Term Retail Spaces

Rentail.space, an AI-powered specialty lease marketplace, today announced its official launch, transforming how businesses discover and secure short-term retail spaces in shopping centers across the United States and Canada. The platform addresses a critical gap in the commercial real estate market by connecting pop-up retailers, seasonal vendors, and specialty merchants with available spaces in established shopping centers.