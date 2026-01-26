Author Gregory Banner’s New Book, "The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can be Better," Envisions a Future for Peaceful Constitutional Reform in America
Recent release “The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can Be Better” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gregory Banner is a fascinating read that examines the flaws of the modern U.S. government and imagines the constitutional reform that could help to amend these issues and result in a more resilient and effective democracy.
Tiverton, RI, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gregory Banner has completed his new book, “The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can Be Better”: a thought-provoking look at the structural challenges facing modern American politics as well as the possible path towards meaningful constitutional reform to help repair a broken democracy.
Author Greg Banner graduated from West Point and was a career Infantry and Special Forces Officer in the Army. He lived in Europe and Central America and had numerous long deployments around the globe. Most of his time he worked directly with foreign forces needing to observe and work with their military and governmental systems. After retirement from the Army he worked in emergency management at state and federal level, deploying throughout the US, to US territories and to Haiti.
“‘The Constitution of 2288’ is an experiment in political futurism, trying to analyze problems in the current US government and how those can be solved by creating better systems and a better form of democracy,” writes Banner. “By any measure, the United States has been the most successful country on the planet Earth. Most of that is due to a culture of initiative and free markets with a supportive system of government. The initial constitution was a brilliant piece of work. However, human nature has undermined some of the founding principles, and it needs updating for the modern world. It could be far better. Changing any system, especially a governmental system, is very hard work and historically has often been shown to be impossible. People often resort to violence because peaceful pathways to change are not open. This work envisions a time in the future where the United States has found a way to peacefully revise its constitution to a far better product, putting in place a far more efficient government, with many of the ideas equally applicable at other levels of government and in other countries. This is not an impossible goal, but it has to start with a realization of the problem and then a vision for a better future. This book hopefully can contribute to that vision and to the process of improvement for those interested in pursuing it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Gregory Banner’s engaging book will resonate with readers interested in political reform, democratic theory, and the long-term future of the American government. By inviting readers to begin thoughtful discussion about how the democratic system can evolve, "The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can Be Better" offers a compelling vision of what could be possible.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can Be Better" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
