Author Gregory Banner’s New Book, "The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can be Better," Envisions a Future for Peaceful Constitutional Reform in America

Recent release “The Constitution of 2288: How Democratic Government Can Be Better” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Gregory Banner is a fascinating read that examines the flaws of the modern U.S. government and imagines the constitutional reform that could help to amend these issues and result in a more resilient and effective democracy.