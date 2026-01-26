Author James J. Crofoot’s New Book "PATRECE: A Vampire" is a Compelling Supernatural Thriller That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Navigate Her Newfound Life as a Vampire

Recent release “PATRECE: A Vampire” from Page Publishing author James J. Crofoot is a gripping novel that centers around Patrece, a young woman whose world is turned upside down after she is transformed into a vampire. Terrified of what her new abilities might do to her loved ones, she instead vows to serve as a force of good and protect others from forces of darkness like her.