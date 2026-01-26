Author James J. Crofoot’s New Book "PATRECE: A Vampire" is a Compelling Supernatural Thriller That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Navigate Her Newfound Life as a Vampire
Recent release “PATRECE: A Vampire” from Page Publishing author James J. Crofoot is a gripping novel that centers around Patrece, a young woman whose world is turned upside down after she is transformed into a vampire. Terrified of what her new abilities might do to her loved ones, she instead vows to serve as a force of good and protect others from forces of darkness like her.
Farwell, MI, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James J. Crofoot, a veteran of the US Navy with a passion for writing stories, has completed his new book, “PATRECE: A Vampire”: a riveting tale that follows a newly turned vampire who tries to use her new abilities to protect others.
“Patrece is a maiden, coming of age the night the soldiers returned,” writes Crofoot. “But fairies play tricks. ‘Monster!’ she screams. After that night, she runs to save her family. Horrible things happened, and the young vampire learns to bring more than terror and horror. Then comes the village of half elves. Can she protect them?
“These are those tales of the young vampire’s adventures. The dragon comes, and undead empire pays her a visit. She finds leading people in this land can be hard. Then barbarians show their faces. She finds hope in a long-lost brother. Can she win with him on her side? Read on, dear reader, and enjoy.”
Published by Page Publishing, James J. Crofoot’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Patrece’s journey to gain mastery over her new abilities and use them as a force of good. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “PATRECE: A Vampire” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “PATRECE: A Vampire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Patrece is a maiden, coming of age the night the soldiers returned,” writes Crofoot. “But fairies play tricks. ‘Monster!’ she screams. After that night, she runs to save her family. Horrible things happened, and the young vampire learns to bring more than terror and horror. Then comes the village of half elves. Can she protect them?
“These are those tales of the young vampire’s adventures. The dragon comes, and undead empire pays her a visit. She finds leading people in this land can be hard. Then barbarians show their faces. She finds hope in a long-lost brother. Can she win with him on her side? Read on, dear reader, and enjoy.”
Published by Page Publishing, James J. Crofoot’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Patrece’s journey to gain mastery over her new abilities and use them as a force of good. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “PATRECE: A Vampire” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “PATRECE: A Vampire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories