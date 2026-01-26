Author Gary Burk’s New Book, "Rocky Point: To Hell and Back," Tells the True Story of the Author’s Time Spent in Prison for Smuggling Marijuana Across the Border
Recent release “Rocky Point: To Hell and Back” from Covenant Books author Gary Burk is a riveting memoir that tells the true account of the author’s experiences in jail after attempting to smuggle marijuana across the border. Through his time in prison, Burk reveals how he accepted Christ, which led him on the road to redemption.
Bakersfield, CA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary Burk, a retired pilot and flight instructor who owned a pain management business for twenty years with his late wife, has completed his new book, “Rocky Point: To Hell and Back”: a fascinating autobiographical account that tells the true story of the author’s time in prison for attempting to smuggle mirijuana across the border, and how his experiences lead to him accepting Christ into his life.
Burk begins his tale, “It has been many years since I’ve thought about what happened. I believe enough time has passed now that I can talk about what really happened and put everything into perspective. I am now eighty-four years of age, and after many years of nightmares and mental anguish, I am able to sit down and talk about the time I spent in Mexico in three different prisons. It had all started when I was very young and had graduated from college with a degree in aviation. I had high hopes of securing a job with the airlines, but after several years of trying to secure a job with any airline, I was about to give up on my flying career. I was introduced to two men who were involved with international smuggling, and being young and stupid, I was intrigued by the possibility of making a lot of money.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Burk’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on the author’s attempted smuggling run and his incarceration that changed everything for him. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Rocky Point: To Hell and Back” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Rocky Point: To Hell and Back” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
