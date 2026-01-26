Author Gary Burk’s New Book, "Rocky Point: To Hell and Back," Tells the True Story of the Author’s Time Spent in Prison for Smuggling Marijuana Across the Border

Recent release “Rocky Point: To Hell and Back” from Covenant Books author Gary Burk is a riveting memoir that tells the true account of the author’s experiences in jail after attempting to smuggle marijuana across the border. Through his time in prison, Burk reveals how he accepted Christ, which led him on the road to redemption.