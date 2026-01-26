Author Robert Y. Ellis’s New Book, “What Is Our Life All About?" Explores the Beauty of Nature and Existential Questions Regarding Humanity’s Place in the Universe
Recent release “What Is Our Life All About?” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert Y. Ellis is a thought-provoking introspective that invites readers to follow along on the author’s reflective journey through life's philosophical questions. From advancements in technology to the beauty of nature, Ellis leaves no stone unturned in his unending quest for truth.
Rockport, MA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Y. Ellis, who currently resides with his wife along the rockbound coast of Massachusetts, has completed his new book “What Is Our Life All About?”: a reflective piece exploring the beauty of nature and the existential questions about human life and mankind’s place in the universe.
Robert Y. Ellis holds a degree in economics from Swarthmore College and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Among his several careers, he was a journalist with the Christian Science Monitor, Executive Secretary of the United States Figure Skating Association, editor of “Skating Magazine” and is author of “A Collision of Truths” and “An Act of God.” Currently, he is a member of two choral organizations and serves on the board of directors of the Cape Ann Symphony.
In “What is Our Life All About,” author Robert Y. Ellis shares personal anecdotes and observations from his ninety-one years, contemplating the scientific and philosophical aspects of human existence. He discusses the rapid advancements in medicine, robotics, and artificial intelligence, questioning whether these developments will lead to the extinction of Homo sapiens and the emergence of a new species. The author also touches on social issues, including racial prejudice, environmental degradation, and the impact of overpopulation, expressing concern for the future of humanity.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Y. Ellis’s engaging introspective will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on the author’s search for truth and meaning amidst the chaos and beauty of the world around him. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “What Is Our Life All About?” is sure to leave a lasting impression, resonating with readers of all backgrounds long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What Is Our Life All About?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Robert Y. Ellis holds a degree in economics from Swarthmore College and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. Among his several careers, he was a journalist with the Christian Science Monitor, Executive Secretary of the United States Figure Skating Association, editor of “Skating Magazine” and is author of “A Collision of Truths” and “An Act of God.” Currently, he is a member of two choral organizations and serves on the board of directors of the Cape Ann Symphony.
In “What is Our Life All About,” author Robert Y. Ellis shares personal anecdotes and observations from his ninety-one years, contemplating the scientific and philosophical aspects of human existence. He discusses the rapid advancements in medicine, robotics, and artificial intelligence, questioning whether these developments will lead to the extinction of Homo sapiens and the emergence of a new species. The author also touches on social issues, including racial prejudice, environmental degradation, and the impact of overpopulation, expressing concern for the future of humanity.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert Y. Ellis’s engaging introspective will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on the author’s search for truth and meaning amidst the chaos and beauty of the world around him. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “What Is Our Life All About?” is sure to leave a lasting impression, resonating with readers of all backgrounds long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “What Is Our Life All About?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories